2021 May 24 10:22

Oboronlogistics Group of Companies summarizes its results for 4 months of 2021

On May 17, 2021, at the conference, the preliminary results of the work of the Oboronlogistics Group of Companies for 4 months of 2021 were summed up.

The analysis of financial and economic activities showed that the Group operates steadily and continues to increase the volume of traffic, improve the quality of services provided in all areas of activity (cargo delivery by sea, land transportation, air delivery, cargo storage, etc.).



The volume of cargo transported increased compared to the same period in 2020. The most positive dynamics are traditionally shown by sea transportation. The repair of the Sparta III and the Ambal ferry has been completed. Currently, all Oboronlogistics vessels are actively working in the southern and northern directions, including the delivery of heavy and oversized cargo. The growth of traffic volumes by 14.7% and almost one hundred percent loading is observed on the railway-ferry line Ust-Luga-Baltiysk.



In April 2021, Oboronlogistika received confirmation of its status as a shipping company from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping for the next five years. In the long-term plans of the company to continue to increase the customer base of state and commercial customers, to increase the volume and expand the geography of transportation.