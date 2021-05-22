  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 22 15:27

    Maersk Supply Service to enter Norway

    Maersk Supply Service will reflag one of its energy-efficient M-class anchor handling vessels to the Norwegian flag, hire Norwegian crew and set up an office in Bergen. The plan is to have its first vessel ready for operation in Norwegian waters during summer 2021.

    With a strong focus on the towing and installation of floating units for offshore wind and the oil and gas industry, Maersk Supply Service sees a clear link between its core capabilities and the Norwegian market needs. In addition, the company’s ambition to decarbonise its fleet matches the ambition among key players in Norway

    “Norway is a frontrunner when it comes to exploring new ways of lowering the environmental footprint of the offshore energy industry. Our anchor handlers are some of the most modern and energy-efficient vessels in the world. Therefore, we are confident that they are a suitable fit for the Norwegian market. Our ambition is to be carbon neutral in 2050 and have reduced our carbon intensity by 50% by 2030. We have already taken firm action to improve our energy efficiency with behavioural changes and technical upgrades,“ says Duncan MacPherson, new Managing Director in Norway for Maersk Supply Service.

    Duncan MacPherson has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry and has been based in Norway for the majority of that time, leading and managing business engaged with marine services and project solutions in Oil and Gas in addition to Offshore Renewables markets globally.

    “Our goal is to have several vessels operating in Norway – both in the oil and gas industry and floating wind. Over the last five years, we have built up a strong track record in solutions capabilities combining our versatile fleet with full project management of offshore projects. Being able to offer full-scope solutions puts Maersk Supply Service in a unique position when it comes to planning and delivering complex offshore projects safely and efficiently,” says MacPherson.

    Maersk Supply Service has been operating the North Sea for more than five decades and has previously operated in Norway. With the new office in Norway, Maersk Supply Service increases its presence worldwide to 11 locations. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, with local offices in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore and the UK.

    About Maersk Supply Service
    Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units.

    Maersk Supply Service is committed to decarbonising its fleet and focuses on energy efficiency and ocean health. The company is expanding into renewable industries such as floating wind and ocean cleaning.

    Maersk Supply Service, as a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.

Другие новости по темам: Norway, Maersk Supply Service, AHV, offshore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 22

16:32 Three Carnival Corporation cruise line brands plan to resume cruising in U.S. with Alaska sailings in July
15:27 Maersk Supply Service to enter Norway
14:08 Belfast Harbour joins the city’s key institutions on Innovation City Belfast
13:57 Royal IHC: recovery in sight after challenging year
13:16 USCG urges cold water safety following May fatalities
12:37 Vestdavit launches a new subsidiary in the Netherlands
12:19 ABP’s Port of Ipswich partner with St Elizabeth Hospice for 2022 local Art Trail
11:14 Dredging works start at the Small Bitter Lakes site of Suez Canal

2021 May 21

18:04 Huntington Ingalls Industries debuts Proteus unmanned surface test vessel
17:32 PD Ports boosts Scottish rail freight service
17:04 X-Press Feeders's vessel X-Press Pearl caught by fire at Colombo Anchorage
16:13 Sabrina Chao elected BIMCO President
15:23 Samskip’s new partnership with Unilever and TMA Logistics demonstrates the viability of 100% biofuel for haulage services
15:13 KR awards Statement of Fact to SHI’s Ship Cyber Security Simulator
15:01 Construction of complex for processing of ethane-containing gas begins in Ust-Luga
14:30 Kalmar and SPPA extend collaboration with order for T2i terminal tractor to enhance operations in Algeciras, Spain
14:25 Russian coal exports up 12.8% in Q1 2021
14:13 The cruise season in Stockholm starts on 25th May
13:54 Singapore MPA and PSA announce tightening of restrictions
13:33 Dividends of RUB 12.55 per share recommended by Gazprom BoD for 2020
13:15 Fincantieri to build the second Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
12:40 MES-S, MOL, TUMST, Akishima Laboratories, MOL Ferry announce a world 1st successful demonstration test of auto berthing and un-berthing system, using a large car ferry and actual pier
12:15 APM Terminals Elizabeth welcomes largest container ship to call US East Coast
11:56 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase I of handling facility construction at Petersburg Oil Terminal
11:44 Maersk seeks collaborative efforts to decarbonize logistics
10:42 TORM increases share capital in connection with delivery of vessel
10:27 Baltic Workboats shipyard covers all its energy needs from renewable energy sources
09:59 Patrol ship Vasily Bykov of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet makes transits to Mediterranean Sea
09:35 Oil market sees continued upward price correction
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of May 20
09:13 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
08:06 Fincantieri and Comau together for innovation of production processes with robotics

2021 May 20

18:37 Hiab launches a new generation ZEPRO heavy-duty slider lifts
18:13 New research in UK: Road investment key to port connectivity and modal shift
17:55 Russian Railways introduced restrictions on traffic towards Ultramar terminal in Ust-Luga
17:30 European Parliament adopts its position on the European hydrogen strategy
17:26 BPA sets to make Busan Port cleaner and smarter with 5G MEC Technology
17:06 Certified Pick up in Port of Antwerp enters next phase
16:41 BIMCO's Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
16:41 CMA CGM offers its customers a solution enabling them to improve their environmental performance with the new biomethane product
16:16 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
15:18 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2021
14:55 EMSA and ECDC issue first revision of their COVID-19 Guidance for Cruise Ship Operations
14:54 Deck equipment installed on the lead supertrawler for the RFC in St. Petersburg
14:32 USCG cutter offloads $220 million in drugs in San Diego
14:03 Port of Los Angeles releases revised draft environmental impact report for Southern California International Gateway project
13:21 Taiwan Navigation selects Inmarsat's fleet connect to enable new SSV bridge solution application
13:04 Genco to acquire two modern, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessels
12:59 RF Government approves point system for estimation of local content in shipbuilding
12:05 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to support Puerto Mejillones in Optimising Terminal Operations
11:57 Marine Recruiting Agency offers new course on navigation
11:05 Austal Australia launches Queensland Shipyard capability at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
10:36 Sovcomflot and Shell performed landmark 150th marine LNG fuelling operation for SCF’s ‘Green Funnel’ Aframax tankers
10:12 Port of Oakland, others ask $2.25 billion to move freight soot-free
10:10 Astrol takes delivery of fifth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
09:33 Oil market sees upward price correction
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of May 19

2021 May 19

18:35 ABP’s Port of Lowestoft provides a safe harbour for Kittiwakes
17:47 ULCT to start handling heavy containers weighing up to 41 tonnes
17:25 Diana Shipping signs loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance four existing loans