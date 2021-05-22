2021 May 22 15:27

Maersk Supply Service to enter Norway

Maersk Supply Service will reflag one of its energy-efficient M-class anchor handling vessels to the Norwegian flag, hire Norwegian crew and set up an office in Bergen. The plan is to have its first vessel ready for operation in Norwegian waters during summer 2021.



With a strong focus on the towing and installation of floating units for offshore wind and the oil and gas industry, Maersk Supply Service sees a clear link between its core capabilities and the Norwegian market needs. In addition, the company’s ambition to decarbonise its fleet matches the ambition among key players in Norway



“Norway is a frontrunner when it comes to exploring new ways of lowering the environmental footprint of the offshore energy industry. Our anchor handlers are some of the most modern and energy-efficient vessels in the world. Therefore, we are confident that they are a suitable fit for the Norwegian market. Our ambition is to be carbon neutral in 2050 and have reduced our carbon intensity by 50% by 2030. We have already taken firm action to improve our energy efficiency with behavioural changes and technical upgrades,“ says Duncan MacPherson, new Managing Director in Norway for Maersk Supply Service.



Duncan MacPherson has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry and has been based in Norway for the majority of that time, leading and managing business engaged with marine services and project solutions in Oil and Gas in addition to Offshore Renewables markets globally.



“Our goal is to have several vessels operating in Norway – both in the oil and gas industry and floating wind. Over the last five years, we have built up a strong track record in solutions capabilities combining our versatile fleet with full project management of offshore projects. Being able to offer full-scope solutions puts Maersk Supply Service in a unique position when it comes to planning and delivering complex offshore projects safely and efficiently,” says MacPherson.



Maersk Supply Service has been operating the North Sea for more than five decades and has previously operated in Norway. With the new office in Norway, Maersk Supply Service increases its presence worldwide to 11 locations. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, with local offices in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore and the UK.



About Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units.



Maersk Supply Service is committed to decarbonising its fleet and focuses on energy efficiency and ocean health. The company is expanding into renewable industries such as floating wind and ocean cleaning.



Maersk Supply Service, as a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.