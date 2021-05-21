2021 May 21 17:32

PD Ports boosts Scottish rail freight service

PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, the fifth largest port in the UK and the only major port in England to handle more exports than imports, has expanded its rail freight network to include a new connection at Elderslie, West Central Scotland.

This route is an extension of the existing Teesport to Doncaster service, dedicated to longstanding customer Containerships and operated by PD Ports, in conjunction with GB Railfreight. The expanded network will allow for the deposits of empty containers and collection of new cargo in Elderslie, ready for export via Teesport.

The new connection will further enhance the initial service offering and allow for the incorporation of new supply chains whilst adding to the already well-established, daily routes from Teesport to Mossend and Grangemouth.

This third Scottish service reaffirms Teesport’s top spot in offering more rail services to and from Scotland than any other port in the North of England and demonstrates both PD Ports’ and Containerships’ commitment to finding sustainable and efficient solutions for transporting cargo.