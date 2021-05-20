2021 May 20 17:06

Certified Pick up in Port of Antwerp enters next phase

The new digital process for releasing containers at the Port of Antwerp, known as Certified Pick up (CPu), is entering its next phase, according to the company's release.

Instead of using PIN codes, containers will be picked up based on identity from July. The process, which ensures safe, transparent and efficient handling, applies to all import containers unloaded from seagoing vessels.



The second phase of the digital Certified Pick up process will commence on 1 July. From then on, the terminals at the Port of Antwerp will gradually switch to a new way of handling containers, based on identity instead of PIN codes. The MPET and PSA terminals are the first to use the system, which verifies identity through an Alfapass and a finger scan. Because all the shipping companies have to grant a right of release to their customers for this, it is requested that these companies register for the CPu process via the NxtPort website no later than 1 June 2021.



CPu came into force on 1 January 2021 and ensures that the container release process is safer, more transparent and more efficient.

CPu is a neutral, central data platform that connects all the stakeholders involved in the container import process. Through dialogue with the Port Authority, it has been agreed that the implementation of CPu should be phased in. In the initial phase, CPu introduced transparency on the container status in the form of a series of ‘green lights’, aimed at increasing operational efficiency for every player in the chain.