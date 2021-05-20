2021 May 20 13:04

Genco to acquire two modern, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessels

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has entered into agreements to acquire two 2022-built 61,000 dwt Ultramax vessels to be constructed at Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co. Ltd. (DACKS). The vessels are expected to be delivered to Genco in January 2022, according to the company's release.

The purchases mark the fifth and sixth high specification, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessels that Genco has agreed to acquire since December 2020, doubling its core Ultramax presence over that time. Genco intends to fund the acquisition from cash on the balance sheet on a low leverage basis.

Genco also announced that it has capitalized on the strong market to fix two additional vessels on period time charters to secure cash flows as part of its portfolio approach to fixture activity:

Baltic Bear (2010-built Capesize) fixed at $32,000 per day for 10 to 14 months

Genco Vigilant (2015-built Ultramax) fixed at $17,750 per day for 11 to 13 months beginning in October 2021

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. Capesize vessels represent its major bulk vessel category and the other vessel classes, including Ultramax and Supramax vessels, represent our minor bulk vessel category. As of May 19, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, nine Ultramax and 14 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,368,000 dwt and an average age of 10.4 years.