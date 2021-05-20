2021 May 20 12:59

RF Government approves point system for estimation of local content in shipbuilding

The newly approved system lets determine which products can be considered as products of Russian origin



The Government of the Russian Federation has approved point system for estimation of local content in shipbuilding.

According to the official website of RF Government, that decision will let develop a flexible system of local content estimation and facilitate the development of shipbuilding industry and import substitution.



The newly approved system lets determine which products can be considered as products of Russian origin High level of local content makes shipbuilders entitled for state support measures including targeted subsidies.



The new approach to estimation of local content foresees assigning of certain points to each category of components depending on their cost and sophistication level. In their turn, shipbuilders can decide how to combine the components to ensure acknowledgement of their ships as a product of Russian origin.



The document provides for toughening the local content requirements with the component production building up. Until 30 June 2023, it is sufficient to get 1,950 points to apply for state support of hovercraft construction, from 1 July 2023 – 2,200 points, from 1 July 2025 – 2,550 points.



The document is to be published later.

As it was reported earlier, RF Government approved amendments to the Governmental Decree No 719 dated 17 July 2015. The document sets forth criteria to define ships as of Russian origin which does not rule out possible cooperation with foreign manufacturers during the construction process. The document had been approved by the Ministry of Transport and other ad hoc agencies and organizations.

