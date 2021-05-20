  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 20 12:05

    HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to support Puerto Mejillones in Optimising Terminal Operations

    HPC Hamburg Port Consulting, the logistics consultancy providing management consulting and software solutions for ports, sea and inland terminals as well as intermodal rail, was awarded a contract to deliver a comprehensive assessment study looking into the operational process flow, infrastructure, equipment and maintenance as well as IT landscape of Puerto Mejillones, Chile, to assist the client in strengthening operational resilience and optimising its terminal operations, according to the Port of Hamburg's release.
     
    Located on the Bay of Mejillones, 65 km north of the city of Antofagasta, Puerto Mejillones is a major terminal for solid and liquid bulk cargoes such as copper concentrate, clinker, lead, tin, sulphur and sulphuric acid. Furthermore, the port provides specialised services for the entire port logistics chain of the Antofagasta region. Since its commissioning in 1996, Puerto Mejillones has become a vital strategic partner for the mining industry of the region.
     
    Handling mineral concentrates requires specialised infrastructure with high environmental standards to protect human health, the environment, and operations. To maintain these high standards and continuously adapt them to the growing needs of future-proof terminal operations, Puerto Mejillones commissioned HPC to conduct an assessment study.
     
    The assessment aimed to identify opportunities for improvement in maintenance management as well as potential to increase the performance and sustainability of the operations. Based on a multidisciplinary and holistic approach, HPC examined operational and maintenance processes, evaluating their alignment and effectiveness with the business strategy, overall equipment effectiveness, the performance and quality of production, KPIs as well as the civil infrastructure, governance and IT systems.
     
    To do that, HPC has teamed up with two companies based in Hamburg, Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft for the civil and port infrastructure review and BSPartner as experts for liquid and dry bulk, as well as with the local partner Akroscan for extensive site inspections and measurements. As a result of the first project phase, HPC was able to develop a list of more than 60 recommendations that lead to short-, medium- and long-term improvements in operational safety and higher productivity.
     
    HPC will further support the port in the next phase, outlining detailed plans for the implementation of long-term improvement measures based on the study results from the inventory.
     
    Operational assessment is one of the key consultancy services HPC offers to ports and terminals. In more than 600 projects, HPC has advised on comprehensive optimisation strategies for ports and terminals around the globe and has also supported the implementation of most of these strategies. In the Latin American market, HPC has already successfully realised more than 100 projects in total.

Другие новости по темам: HPC Hamburg Port Consulting  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 20

16:41 BIMCO's Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
16:16 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
15:18 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2021
14:55 EMSA and ECDC issue first revision of their COVID-19 Guidance for Cruise Ship Operations
14:54 Deck equipment installed on the lead supertrawler for the RFC in St. Petersburg
14:32 USCG cutter offloads $220 million in drugs in San Diego
14:03 Port of Los Angeles releases revised draft environmental impact report for Southern California International Gateway project
13:21 Taiwan Navigation selects Inmarsat's fleet connect to enable new SSV bridge solution application
13:04 Genco to acquire two modern, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessels
12:59 RF Government approves point system for estimation of local content in shipbuilding
12:05 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to support Puerto Mejillones in Optimising Terminal Operations
11:57 Marine Recruiting Agency offers new course on navigation
11:05 Austal Australia launches Queensland Shipyard capability at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
10:36 Sovcomflot and Shell performed landmark 150th marine LNG fuelling operation for SCF’s ‘Green Funnel’ Aframax tankers
10:12 Port of Oakland, others ask $2.25 billion to move freight soot-free
10:10 Astrol takes delivery of fifth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
09:33 Oil market sees upward price correction
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of May 19

2021 May 19

18:35 ABP’s Port of Lowestoft provides a safe harbour for Kittiwakes
17:47 ULCT to start handling heavy containers weighing up to 41 tonnes
17:25 Diana Shipping signs loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance four existing loans
16:42 Young keta released into Lidovka River at the request of the Far Eastern Basin Branch
16:24 BIMCO supports new IMO water level alarms for cargo holds
15:49 Arctia announces end of icebreaking season 2020–2021
15:13 IEA envisages an increase in use of LNG and biofuels in maritime sector for Net Zero 2050
14:45 SCF Group continues to implement its industrial business strategy
14:03 IMO agrees on new measures to detect and report containers lost at sea
13:47 Port of Gdynia is ready to build offshore wind terminal
13:24 Jan De Nul successfully executes cable repair work for TenneT in the German Bight
13:02 Port of Oakland a recipient of economic relief for California ports
12:54 BLRT Grupp acquired two engineering companies
12:28 RF Navy’s cruiser Moscow and frigate Admiral Grigorovich conducted training exercise in the Black Sea
12:22 DNV launches app for efficient safety inspections and reporting in ShipManager’s QHSE software
11:50 Baltic Fuel Company supports RosMorRechBunker’s Bunker Forum as its Sponsor
11:27 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment lays down survey ship for RechVodPut
11:05 Atlantique Maritime Services buys a Damen FCS 2610 to serve the growing French offshore wind market
10:46 Fratelli Neri holds naming ceremony for three Damen RSD Tugs 2513
10:33 Yara Marine Technologies opens shop in Poland
10:18 Krasnoye Sormovo wins tender for construction of eleven ships of RSD59 design
09:52 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 4M’2021 fell by 18% Y-o-Y
09:29 Oil prices start decreasing
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of May 18

2021 May 18

18:37 Castor Maritime announces new vessel acquisitions and the delivery of the M/V Magic Vela
18:10 Throughput of port Vyborg in 4M’2021 rose by 476% Y-o-Y
17:48 North Huajin сontracts Dupont Clean Technologies for IsoTherming® Hydroprocessing Technology
17:34 The Grimaldi Group starts ro-ro feeder link between Antwerp and Cork
17:27 Rosmorport announces competition for construction of 18MW diesel-electric ship of Icebreaker7 class
17:05 Eco Marine Power and F-WAVE to develop ship integrated photovoltaic solutions
16:44 Ships of RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla arrived in the area adjacent to Kazakh port of Aktau to participate in a joint naval exercise
16:25 Ardmore Shipping chooses Lean Marine’s FuelOpt™ to enhance fleet efficiency
16:05 GTT will design the cryogenic fuel tanks for twelve new liquefied natural gas fuelled container vessels
15:48 Tanger Alliance at the TC3 terminal in Tanger Med operating at full capacity with eight new Liebherr ship to shore container cranes
15:23 Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
14:59 Ambal ferry returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:30 99 maritime companies, organisations and flag states sign the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
13:52 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:24 ABS publishes guidance on the use of biofuels in shipping
13:11 MOL to re-enter ammonia transport business
12:35 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
12:11 Bureau Veritas opens shipbuilding laboratory in South Australia