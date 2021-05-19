2021 May 19 11:27

Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment lays down survey ship for RechVodPut

Image source: Rechvodput construction of 11 survey ships

Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment JSC has laid down a survey ship of Project 3330 (Р мс 1,2 А class), says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) referring to FSI RechVodPut.



According to earlier statements, the state contract signed between FSI RechVodPut and Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment JSC provides for construction of 11 survey ships under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.



The General Designer - Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet (GCKB Rechflot).



The ships of Project 3330 fitted with modern automated equipment are intended for surveying operations as part of river survey works. The equipment ensures high speed and accuracy of surveys, lets scan the bottom and create 3D relief model as well as make calculations for dredging works and control them.



With that equipment, the surveying of a fairway of 4.0 meters deep and 85 meters will have two sounding lines that lets reduce fuel consumption.



The ships are to be given to Administrations of IWW basins. The lead ship and two serial ones have been already handed over to the Lena, Volga and Ob administrations.



The work under the contract are to be completed in Q4 of 2023.



Key characteristics: LOA – 18.1 meters, BOA – 3.2 meters, main engine – 184 kW; crew – 2; survey team – 4; endurance – 2 days.

Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment JSC builds a wide range of boats (over 50 types) including service, leisure, passenger, high-speed, firefighting and towing boats. The company supplies its products to the federal bodies of Russia: FSB, Interior Ministry, Emercom, special and rescue services, Defence Ministry.

Related link:

Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment to build 11 survey ships for Rechvodput >>>>