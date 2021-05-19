2021 May 19 10:18

Krasnoye Sormovo wins tender for construction of eleven ships of RSD59 design

Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has won the competition for the right to sign a contract on construction of a series of 11 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 for STLC-Finance LLC, the shipyard’s press center cites Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo.

According to him, the contract foresees the delivery of all the ships in 2022. The contract is to be signed within 20 days.

“This order will let ensure the complete loading of the shipyard’s facilities for the nearest time”, said General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo adding that the shipyard is also building a series of six crab catchers of Project КСП01. Moreover, six dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design will be delivered to the customer in 2021.

Krasnoye Sormovo is the leader among domestic shipyards building dry cargo carriers of this project. The shipyard has already built and delivered 23 ships of RSD59 design.

According to earlier reports, Krasnoye Sormovo has reached the rate of work ensuring the delivery of dry cargo carriers 6 months from the steel cutting beginning versus the period of 9 months needed when the shipyard started building the series. As of today, it is the record high construction rates among the shipyards of Russia.

Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m.

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.