2021 May 18 16:44

Ships of RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla arrived in the area adjacent to Kazakh port of Aktau to participate in a joint naval exercise

A detachment of ships of the Caspian Flotilla (CF) has completed the transition to the area of the Kazakh port of Aktau, where it took place with the participants of the joint naval exercise of the Navy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

From May 18 to May 24, the naval forces will perform combat training tasks in the sea ranges of the Caspian Sea, located on the territories of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the course of practical actions, the ship groups of the CF together with the naval forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan will conduct exercises on navigation in a single marching order. The crews of the ships will work out a set of measures to repel the air attacks of a mock enemy, perform joint artillery firing at sea and air targets during a training naval battle, and conduct an exercise to assist an emergency ship in distress.

Special attention will be paid to the joint development of tasks by ship groups of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the protection and defenсe of objects of maritime economic activity, ensuring the safety of navigation and international maritime activities, as well as in the fight against terrorism in the Caspian Sea.

In the interests of preventing the disease of personnel and the spread of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19, calls of ships of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to seaports and home bases are not planned.