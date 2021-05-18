  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 18 15:48

    Tanger Alliance at the TC3 terminal in Tanger Med operating at full capacity with eight new Liebherr ship to shore container cranes

    Tanger Alliance at the TC3 terminal in Tanger Med in Morocco have received the final two of eight Liebherr ship to shore container cranes, according to Liebherr's release. The final crane entered service in April 2021 and brings the operational capacity of the new terminal to over 1.5 million TEU per annum. The cranes, which are the first Liebherr STS at Tanger Med, were erected at a remote site in Cadiz, Spain before being shipped two at a time to Morocco. The first cranes were commissioned in October 2020, with four more following in quick succession, allowing the terminal to open for business in January 2021 with six STS cranes.

    - In what marks the end of a very exciting and complex project, and also the start of a new beginning, Tanger Alliance at the TC3 terminal in Tanger Med in Morocco have received the final two of eight Liebherr ship to shore container cranes. The final crane entered service in April 2021 and brings the operational capacity of the new terminal to over 1.5 million TEU per annum. The cranes, which are the first Liebherr STS at Tanger Med, were erected at a remote site in Cadiz, Spain before being shipped two at a time to Morocco. The first cranes were commissioned in October 2020, with four more following in quick succession, allowing the terminal to open for business in January 2021 with six STS cranes.

    The cranes were designed and manufactured by Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. in Ireland. They have an outreach of 72 m, a lift height over rail of 54 m, a span of 30.48 and a backreach of 22 m. Safe Working Load under twin-lift spreader is 65 t. The ultra large STS cranes are future-proofed as they can cater for vessels with up to 26 rows stowed across the deck and include Fibre optic cores in the cabling, fault monitoring and remote diagnostics. Safety features including laser and ultrasonic anti-collision systems as well as smart slowdowns are installed as standard.

    Liebherr Container Cranes contracted with ALE Heavylift Madrid (later Mammoet) to assist with the assembly and transportation of the cranes. The cranes were ordered between March and November 2019, with delivery scheduled to take place during 2020 and 2021. The Covid pandemic with its global lockdown and strict restrictions necessitated an agile approach to site assembly in Cadiz and commissioning in Tangier. Utilising local support, Mammoet’s personnel and experienced Liebherr engineers, the project was able to proceed with minimal interruption. The cranes bring to twelve, the number of Liebherr STS cranes in Morocco with four cranes already in operation in Casablanca.

    Tanger Alliance container terminal is a global transhipment hub and gateway for direct import and export volumes. With a quay length of 800 m, a terminal area of 360,000 m², a water depth of 18 m and a handling capacity is 1.5 million TEUs, Tanger Alliance is ready to operate on the newest and largest container ships, offering high productivity and 24/7 operations all year round. Tanger Alliance is a partnership consisting of Marsa Moroc, Eurogate & Contship Italia and Hapag-Lloyd.

Другие новости по темам: Liebherr, Tanger Alliance, Tanger Med  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 18

17:27 Rosmorport announces competition for construction of 18MW diesel-electric ship of Icebreaker7 class
17:05 Eco Marine Power and F-WAVE to develop ship integrated photovoltaic solutions
16:44 Ships of RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla arrived in the area adjacent to Kazakh port of Aktau to participate in a joint naval exercise
16:25 Ardmore Shipping chooses Lean Marine’s FuelOpt™ to enhance fleet efficiency
16:05 GTT will design the cryogenic fuel tanks for twelve new liquefied natural gas fuelled container vessels
15:48 Tanger Alliance at the TC3 terminal in Tanger Med operating at full capacity with eight new Liebherr ship to shore container cranes
15:23 Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
14:59 Ambal ferry returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:30 99 maritime companies, organisations and flag states sign the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
13:52 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:24 ABS publishes guidance on the use of biofuels in shipping
13:11 MOL to re-enter ammonia transport business
12:35 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
12:11 Bureau Veritas opens shipbuilding laboratory in South Australia
11:33 Gazprom Neft delivers net profit of more than ₽84 billion in Q1 2021
11:00 Flex LNG enter into time charter party agreement for Flex Constellation
10:34 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 1% in 4M’2021
10:09 Seaplace receives LR Approval in Principle for ballast control system
09:50 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2021 fell by 16%, year-on-year
09:28 Oil prices start rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of May 17
08:39 MOL joins joint development study on ammonia fuel supply chain in Singapore

2021 May 17

18:43 Port of Houston container volumes up 25% in April 2021
18:29 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea
18:03 Lukoil’s hydrocarbon production in 1Q’2021 was 7.6% lower year-on-year
17:41 Port of Tallinn fortified environmental measures in operating areas
17:16 NCSP Group’s cargo turnover in Q1 2021 fell by 19%
16:52 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,851 pmt
16:28 Okskaya Sudoverf wins competition for construction of multifunctional tugboat of 2.5-3 MW
16:05 Stena RoRo's E-Flexer Côte d'Opale delivered to DFDS
15:53 Novatek set to start year round navigation on the Northern Sea Route in 2023-2024
15:34 Metrans doubles number of container trains on the New Silk Road
14:09 Russia approves its Arctic Council Chairmanship program for 2021–2023
13:35 Shipping industry launch the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
13:11 The Port of València moves 479,171 containers in April and sets monthly and year-on-year records
12:22 Containership ‘HMM NURI’ makes first call in Hamburg
11:00 Seaboard Energy has chosen Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology to produce renewable diesel
10:50 Haldor Topsoe to discuss innovation to combat climate change at high-level meeting with US Secretary of State and Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs
10:11 Oil prices fluctuate amid uncertainty caused by coronavirus
09:40 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-April 2021 rose by 4.5% YoY
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of May 14

2021 May 16

16:23 Port NOLA issues RFP for Louisiana International Terminal preliminary design contractor
15:18 Port Houston TEUs jump 25% in April
14:18 Investigation of the fires at Tjeldbergodden and Hammerfest now concluded, Equinor says
13:42 Unified Command responds to container ship off coast of Monterey
12:38 Eneti places order with DEME for one next-generation offshore wind turbine installation vessel
11:07 Boskalis AGM of shareholders adopts resolutions
10:31 Port of San Diego inks two more leases, reaches 90% occupancy for Seaport Village

2021 May 15

16:53 Terry Federer joins All American Marine as business development manager
15:09 Sites in the Geeste lowlands safeguard port development
14:38 ABB and Millennium Technology Prize celebrate innovation for a sustainable future
14:21 Hopeful outlook for activity at Lerwick Harbour - Lerwik Port Authority
13:19 USCG repatriates 22 migrants from 2 interdictions to Cuba
13:08 Team Transport & Logistics opens its new facility at the Port of Brisbane
12:31 Fleet of ships serving Vale receives first VLOC in the world equipped with rotor sails
11:09 Keel laying ceremony for second Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessel

2021 May 14

18:46 Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for April 2021
18:23 Onezhsky Shipyard launches Ice Arc5 tug Pomor built for Rosmorport
18:06 Port of Southampton announces second Shore Power connection
17:53 Warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed visit to Singapore