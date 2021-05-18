2021 May 18 14:59

Ambal ferry returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line

Image source: Oboronlogistics

After scheduled repairs at the Ship Repair Plant in St. Petersburg, Ambal railway ferry started working again on the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line, Oboronlogistics says in a press release. On May 17, 2021, the ferry completed its first voyage and arrived to Baltiysk with a cargo shipment from the port of Ust-Luga.The hull of the ship was repaired and painted during the docking. In addition, the inspection of the vessel (the electromechanical part, radio navigation equipment, rescue equipment and the hull) was carried out.The railway ferry Ambal, owned by Oboronlogistics LLC, is a cargo ferry and is adapted for the transportation of railway rolling stock and wheeled equipment. Ambal ferry has cabins for 12 passengers from among those, who accompany cargo, freight forwarders and drivers.The ferry delivers cargo between Ust-Luga and the Baltic Sea, without going through the territories of the neighboring Baltic States. The average weight of a cargo shipment is 8,000 tons. The trip duration is about 40 hours. The ferry makes 5-6 round trips a month.Oboronlogistika is a single operator of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, providing operation of two railway ferries Ambal and Baltiysk.