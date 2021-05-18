-
2021 May 18 09:50
Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2021 fell by 16%, year-on-year
The port handled mostly grain and oil products
In January-April 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 5.4 million tonnes of cargo which is 16% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.
According to the Harbour Master’s office, loading exceeded 4 million tonnes, -15%, year-on-year) while unloading totaled 240,000 tonnes, up 16%, year-on-year.
Handling of grain decreased by 26% to 2.2 million tonnes, while handling of oil products rose by 27%, year-on-year, to 1.9 million tonnes.
The number of calls fell by 20% to 1,532 units.
In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.
