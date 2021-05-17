2021 May 17 16:52

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,851 pmt

M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 143

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between May 10 and May 14 fell by RUB 143 and totaled RUB 22,851 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 40 to RUB 22,050 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 453 to RUB 22,117 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 226 to RUB 21,139 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 300 to RUB 23,350 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 31 to RUB 23,728 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,060 to RUB 31,800 pmt.