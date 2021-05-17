2021 May 17 11:00

Seaboard Energy has chosen Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology to produce renewable diesel

Seaboard Energy has chosen Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ renewable fuel technology to produce extremely clean renewable diesel from tallow and soybean oil, according to the company's release.

The 6,500 barrels-per-day renewable diesel unit is currently under construction at Seaboard Energy’s site in Hugoton, Kansas, and is scheduled for operation at the end of 2021.

Topsoe will also provide H2bridge™ hydrogen technology based on the modular and highly efficient Haldor Topsoe Convection Reformer™ (HTCR) technology. Topsoe is the licensor and supplier of basic engineering, proprietary equipment, catalyst, and technical services for Seaboard Energy’s renewable fuels complex in Hugoton, Kansas, US. The project is based on HydroFlex™, a world-leading, industry-proven Topsoe technology to produce renewable fuels from a wide variety of renewable feedstocks.

With HydroFlex™, customers can convert low value feedstocks to renewable fuels that qualify for the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit. The innovative HydroFlex™ process layout offers lower capital expenditure (CAPEX), but also a lower energy consumption during operation, resulting in a lower Carbon Index (CI). Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.

ABOUT SEABOARD ENERGY

Seaboard Energy, a Seaboard Corporation business, is dedicated to finding alternative energy sources by working collaboratively with agriculturally based companies, including other Seaboard companies, integrating carbon sources to promote sustainable energy projects. The company currently owns and operates two biodiesel plants with a combined annual production capacity of 75 million gallons. Seaboard Energy also produces and delivers pipeline quality renewable natural gas, as well as compressed natural gas.

Seaboard Energy’s goal is to produce the highest quality energy, exceeding industry standards and customers’ expectations while supporting sustainable alternative fuels in the communities they serve.

About Haldor Topsoe A/S

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024.