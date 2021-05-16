2021 May 16 13:42

Unified Command responds to container ship off coast of Monterey

A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the State of California, and Resolve Marine is responding to a fire aboard a container ship approximately 50 miles west off the coast of Monterey.



The motor vessel NYK Delphinus contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at approximately 4:54 a.m., reporting an engine fire aboard the ship. There are 24 people onboard and no reported injuries.



Watchstanders directed the launch of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye crew to assess the situation and two Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews. The aircrew arrived on scene at 9:26 a.m., and transferred a dewatering pump to the Delphinus crew. A Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan crew is on scene providing surveillance of the vessel. Resolve Marine contracted five tugboats to assist.



The Unified Command’s priorities are the safety and well-being of the crew, controlling the fire, and mitigating pollution.