2021 May 14 17:53

Warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed visit to Singapore

A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet consisting of the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the sea tug Kalar completed a business call to Singapore, where it arrived on May 11, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the stay at the Changi naval base, Russian sailors replenished their water and fuel supplies.

The detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet continued to perform planned tasks in the Asia-Pacific region.