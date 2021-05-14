2021 May 14 14:17

Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2021 climbed by 1.6% Y-o-Y

Inage source: Liepājas SEZ

In January-April 2021, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia climbed by 1.6%, year-on-year, to 2.2 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products fell by 1.9% to 886,400 tonnes, handling of anthracite – climbed by 1% to 28,800 tonnes, handling of building materials rose by 8% to 179,500 tonnes, handling of oil products rose by 7% to 156,800 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo rose by 54% to 18,072 units, container throughput grew 1.83 times to 3,198 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 10,630 passengers, up 23%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 6% to 526 calls.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2020, throughput of Liepaja port was 6.6 million tonnes.