  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 14 11:49

    Daphne Technology seeks financing through crowdfunding platform

    Daphne Technology, a climate tech start-up which has designed and patented proven solutions to reduce air and sea pollution for ships, has partnered with Crowdcube, the world’s largest equity crowdfunding platform, to offer a stake in the company to the public.

    According to Dr. Mario Michan, Founder & CEO Daphne Technology, the company has already raised EUR eight million, including funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme (and other sources), but recognised demand from the public to support technologies that fight climate change.

    “Daphne Technology is currently pursuing its second equity round to pilot test our solutions with leading shipowners,” he says. “For individuals who care about the environment and good returns, even a small investment in our company will make a big difference.”

    Michan notes that shipping contributes about three percent of the world’s annual carbon output, so represents an important part of the climate change puzzle. “To help the industry achieve zero emissions, owners will have to embrace innovative technologies that enable a multi-fuel and a multi-emissions solution,” he says. “Our unique, patented technologies will not only help shipowners eliminate toxic and GHG emissions from all fuels, it will allow them the most flexible and economically viable path towards compliance with existing and future regulations.”

    The United Nations’ International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has adopted mandatory measures to reduce carbon emissions from ships by least 40 per cent by at least 2030 and 70 per cent (intensity) by 2050, compared to 2008. These measures (and other, regionally enforced regulations) have encouraged the industry to invest in carbon abatement solutions and explore the use of alternative fuels, such as LNG, ammonia and hydrogen.

    To meet this regulatory challenge, Daphne Technology offers a “universal green converter”, specifically engineered to help the maritime industry to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 or earlier, no matter what fuel is used. This revolutionary exhaust gas purification system removes multiple air pollutants from different fuel types, such as Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) which emits CO2, NOx and SOx, ammonia, which emits N2O, NH3 and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) which emits CO2, NOx and methane (CH4), which has more than 80 times the warming power as CO2.

    Michan adds that the combustion of hydrogen, another promising altenative fuel now being considered, will produce NOx, which is not only toxic but also a climate pollutant with 10-30 times the warming power as CO2). “The ‘universal green converter’ can also reduce this gas efficiently,“ he says.

    At present, Daphne Technology owns patents that build on proven technologies, including Dielectric Barrier Discharge (DBD) and Electron Beam Flue Gas Treatment (EBFGT), which removes toxic pollutants and GHG emissions from engine and boiler exhaust gas. The company is also active with a number of pilot projects in Norway, related to ammonia as fuel and carbon capture and storage.

    “We provide technology support to DNV’s Green Shipping Programme, a public-private partnership which aims to advance the Norwegian government's maritime strategy and escalate investment in green shipping,” says Michan. “We have also established our commercial team in Norway, a top shipping nation and world leader in the development of low-and zero-emission solutions.”

    Daphne Technology seeks to raise capital on the Crowdcube platform to scale-up and commercialise patented technologies. The company is currently in discussion with three major shipping companies seeking to retrofit their LNG vessels by the end of 2022.

    When this opportunity for communities and the public closes, the company will pursue an equity round targeting institutional investors, corporations and venture capital firms.

    About Daphne Technology

    Daphne Technology was launched as a spin-off from The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne in 2017. Our mission is to help the maritime industry to move forward by offering cost effective, state-of-the-art technology to reduce pollutants that meet or exceed international national regulations. Our Headquarters and Research & Development department are based in Lausanne, Switzerland. Our Operations department is in Gothenburg, Sweden, while our Sales & Marketing division is based in Oslo, Norway.

Другие новости по темам: crowdfunding, Daphne Technology, green converter, Crowdcube, climate change  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 14

12:25 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2021 fell by 15% Y-o-Y
12:03 Austal Australia delivers two cape-class patrol boats to Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard
11:58 Port of Oakland sets all-time cargo record in April 2021
11:49 Daphne Technology seeks financing through crowdfunding platform
11:28 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2021 fell by 4.2% Y-o-Y
11:09 Rosmorport commences dredging at the port of Arkhangelsk
10:46 Rosmorport announces competition on dam strengthening at Kaliningrad Maritime Channel
10:17 HCS and CyberLogitec partner in TOS implementation at finished-car logistics terminal in Yarimca, Turkey
10:13 Acceptance certificate signed for Phase 1 (preparation) of Bagayevsky hydrosystem
09:45 Oil prices decrease on demand concerns
09:28 Höegh Autoliners onboard more vessels to Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of May 13
08:24 Port of Ayr completes £2.2m investment strategy with new crane delivery

2021 May 13

18:41 DFDS ferry volumes up 50% in April 2021
18:13 Sealand adds weekly Port of Wilmington call to its NAE service
17:54 Sparta III delivered yet another cargo to Franz Josef Land
17:37 COP26 in focus as UNGC gathers leaders at Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now
17:30 Oboronlogistics took part in BREAKBULK RUSSIA 2021
17:02 Admiral Makarov University took part in ARCSAR workgroup
16:28 IAPH renews ties with WCO
16:05 VoltH2 and Virya Energy sign cooperation agreement for development of green hydrogen plant in North Sea Port
15:37 12th Arctic Council Ministerial meeting convenes in Reykjavík
15:13 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2021
15:04 Klaveness joins collaboration project to evaluate the potential role of carbon capture in meeting shipping’s near-zero emissions target
14:52 Wärtsilä Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems again selected for Oriental Energy vessels
14:32 Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway to take place on 26-27 May 2021 as digital event
13:48 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew fell by 26% in 4M’21
12:46 Shell Marine expands shipcare network, offering customers greater convenience and smoother operations
12:29 Small anti-submarine ships of White Sea naval base commence training maneuvers at sea
12:00 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for large ferry built for Meimon Taiyo Ferry
11:50 Singapore and Rotterdam successfully complete trial with electronic bill of lading
11:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2021 fell by 26% YoY
11:09 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 43.6% to 746,188 TEU in April 2020
10:42 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING collects actual operation data by IoS-OP
10:33 RF Government approves new composition of its Marine Board
10:09 Bureau Veritas partners with North Sea Energy program
09:44 Damen launches RoPax 6716 for the Port Authority of Timor-Leste
09:41 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of May 12
09:08 RINA certifies the improvement of the energy efficiency of Grimaldi ro-ro fleet
08:45 UN launches the Human Rights Due Diligence Tool for seafarers

2021 May 12

18:36 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu generator sets for U.S. Navy frigate program
18:06 COSCO SHIPPING Ports successfully launches green finance framework
17:54 Severnaya Zvezda shipped second batch of equipment for Taimyr coal cluster facilities
17:36 High demand sees Teesport Bulks Terminal sign third major deal in eight months
17:16 Port of Antwerp and the City of Antwerp kick off The Tall Ships Races 2022
16:53 Valenciaport exceeds one million export containers for the first time in a year
16:25 Port of Rotterdam, Vopak, NYK and TankMatch to launch the first barge-to-ship methanol bunkering operation in the world
16:21 Candela C-7 and Persico 69F race shows how future electric boats will look like – Candela
16:13 Finland influences shipping emissions trading
16:04 ClassNK entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners with the evaluation of CO2 emissions of ships for its impact investment fund
15:55 TORM purchases three 2015-built scrubber-fitted LR2 vessels
15:49 Finnish Government adopts resolution to reduce emissions from maritime and inland waterway transport
15:07 Tallink Grupp launches its 2021 summer cruise sales
14:44 Tallink Silja launches summer cruises to Österlen and Gotland
14:21 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for April 2021
14:00 Seanergy announces delivery of Capesize M/V Flagship vessel to enter financing and period charter agreement with Cargill
13:58 First cargo from Egypt to reach Lithuanian LNG terminal
13:35 Small vessel service segment successfully developed in the Port of Riga
13:12 ABS completes landmark decarbonization and digitalization JDP with HHI and HGS