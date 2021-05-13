2021 May 13 17:54

Sparta III delivered yet another cargo to Franz Josef Land

Image source: Oboronlogistics

The ship Sparta III carried out the transportation of another batch of construction cargo of various categories with a total weight of about 8 thousand tons to the island of Alexandra Land of the Franz Josef Land archipelago in the interests of the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry, Oboronlogistics says in a press release. The ship was held by the diesel-electric icebreaker Vladivostok.The cargo delivered included airfield slabs, inert building materials, modular blocks, 20-and 40-foot containers with food and construction materials. Unloading was carried out by the crew on a pre-equipped cargo area with the use of ship cranes. Unloading operations were completed in record time (4 days).The universal cargo ship Sparta III is designed for the transportation of cargo of various classes (including oversized), equipment and containers. The vessel is equipped with two cranes with a lifting capacity of 350 tons each. In 2020, the ship passed an inspection for compliance with the Polar Code, which allows the ship to operate in polar waters. The vessel's hull is covered with a special ice-resistant coating. The ship is equipped with GMDSS communication equipment of class A4, designed for operation in high latitudes.