  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 13 17:37

    COP26 in focus as UNGC gathers leaders at Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now

    A broad spectrum of key ocean stakeholders will descend on Oslo, both digitally and physically, on 1 June to discuss how accelerating the move to sustainable ocean business can help the world deliver on the Paris Agreement. The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) has teamed up with Nor-Shipping, which is running the Ocean Now initiative on 1-2 June, to host the “Driving Ambition for Shipping at COP26” panel debate. With free live digital coverage online, the event will provide insights tailored to enabling both commercial and environmental progress, while building up to the UN High Level Meeting on SDG14 (Life Below Water) following directly afterwards in New York.

    Challenge and opportunity

    Nor-Shipping has organised Ocean Now to help the industry continue collaborating, connecting and developing in the run-up to Nor-Shipping 2022, taking place 10-13 January. With a unique TV talk show, The Today Show by Nor-Shipping, and hydrogen conference - Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future – already announced, the UNGC debate delivers further understanding and intelligence into the changing strategic direction of ocean business and opportunity.

    “This is a vital debate, featuring voices that will help steer the evolution of our industry,” comments Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard. “There’s a growing appreciation of the importance of sustainable ocean business, but more needs to be done – and faster – if we’re going to stay true to the ambitious climate objectives agreed in Paris.

    “With COP26 on the horizon, this meeting provides a perfect opportunity for a broad spectrum of stakeholders to meet and discuss how the green maritime and ocean transition can play a vital part in accelerating us towards a net zero future. There is a huge challenge on the horizon, but also immense opportunity for the Nor-Shipping audience. This will be an essential discussion that impacts upon all of us.”

    Leading the way

    The event is hosted by UNGC in collaboration with Nor-Shipping and UNFCCC High Level Climate Champions. Peder Osterkamp, Shipping Lead, COP 26, and Ignace B. Billecocq, Ocean Lead, COP 26, will introduce the debate with Sturla Henriksen, UN Global Compact Special Advisor, Ocean, moderating. Participants confirmed so far include Guy Platten, Secretary General, International Chamber of Shipping, and representatives from some of maritime’s leading international businesses.

    Topics up for discussion range from investing, innovating and implementing new market solutions to meet the Race to Zero Breakthrough targets for international shipping, and enabling the ocean energy transition through increased adoption and development of renewables. The debate takes place from 15.00 to 15.45, before focus switches to New York and the high-level meeting at 16.00. Networking activity is planned for those attending physical Ocean Now events in the evening in Oslo.

    Collective ambition

    “The health of the ocean is essential for the future of our planet, but we cannot safeguard it without the engagement, innovation and expertise of the commercial actors that operate there,” comments Sturla Henriksen. “We are all connected by this space and we are all dependent on its health and well-being. Accelerating maritime’s green shift is a key part of the puzzle we face and we need real, collective leadership to solve it. I’m greatly looking forward to hearing the unique perspectives of this exciting panel at Ocean Now.”

    All of the events on day one at Ocean Now are free to access with online registration at www.nor-shipping.com  Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future, taking place on day two at Nor-Shipping’s Nova Studios in Lillestrøm, Norway, is a ticket only, paid-for initiative.

    Ocean Now has been timed to coincide with the original dates of Nor-Shipping 2021, which due to the global pandemic, has been moved back to January 2022. The exhibition and associated activity programme will focus on the overall theme of taking positive ocean #ACTION.

Другие новости по темам: Nor-Shipping, industry, Ocean Now  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 13

18:41 DFDS ferry volumes up 50% in April 2021
18:13 Sealand adds weekly Port of Wilmington call to its NAE service
17:54 Sparta III delivered yet another cargo to Franz Josef Land
17:37 COP26 in focus as UNGC gathers leaders at Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now
17:30 Oboronlogistics took part in BREAKBULK RUSSIA 2021
17:02 Admiral Makarov University took part in ARCSAR workgroup
16:28 IAPH renews ties with WCO
16:05 VoltH2 and Virya Energy sign cooperation agreement for development of green hydrogen plant in North Sea Port
15:37 12th Arctic Council Ministerial meeting convenes in Reykjavík
15:13 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2021
15:04 Klaveness joins collaboration project to evaluate the potential role of carbon capture in meeting shipping’s near-zero emissions target
14:52 Wärtsilä Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems again selected for Oriental Energy vessels
14:32 Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway to take place on 26-27 May 2021 as digital event
13:48 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew fell by 26% in 4M’21
12:46 Shell Marine expands shipcare network, offering customers greater convenience and smoother operations
12:29 Small anti-submarine ships of White Sea naval base commence training maneuvers at sea
12:00 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for large ferry built for Meimon Taiyo Ferry
11:50 Singapore and Rotterdam successfully complete trial with electronic bill of lading
11:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2021 fell by 26% YoY
11:09 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 43.6% to 746,188 TEU in April 2020
10:42 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING collects actual operation data by IoS-OP
10:33 RF Government approves new composition of its Marine Board
10:09 Bureau Veritas partners with North Sea Energy program
09:44 Damen launches RoPax 6716 for the Port Authority of Timor-Leste
09:41 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of May 12
09:08 RINA certifies the improvement of the energy efficiency of Grimaldi ro-ro fleet
08:45 UN launches the Human Rights Due Diligence Tool for seafarers

2021 May 12

18:36 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu generator sets for U.S. Navy frigate program
18:06 COSCO SHIPPING Ports successfully launches green finance framework
17:54 Severnaya Zvezda shipped second batch of equipment for Taimyr coal cluster facilities
17:36 High demand sees Teesport Bulks Terminal sign third major deal in eight months
17:16 Port of Antwerp and the City of Antwerp kick off The Tall Ships Races 2022
16:53 Valenciaport exceeds one million export containers for the first time in a year
16:25 Port of Rotterdam, Vopak, NYK and TankMatch to launch the first barge-to-ship methanol bunkering operation in the world
16:21 Candela C-7 and Persico 69F race shows how future electric boats will look like – Candela
16:13 Finland influences shipping emissions trading
16:04 ClassNK entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners with the evaluation of CO2 emissions of ships for its impact investment fund
15:55 TORM purchases three 2015-built scrubber-fitted LR2 vessels
15:49 Finnish Government adopts resolution to reduce emissions from maritime and inland waterway transport
15:07 Tallink Grupp launches its 2021 summer cruise sales
14:44 Tallink Silja launches summer cruises to Österlen and Gotland
14:21 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for April 2021
14:00 Seanergy announces delivery of Capesize M/V Flagship vessel to enter financing and period charter agreement with Cargill
13:58 First cargo from Egypt to reach Lithuanian LNG terminal
13:35 Small vessel service segment successfully developed in the Port of Riga
13:12 ABS completes landmark decarbonization and digitalization JDP with HHI and HGS
12:31 HHLA posts results for Q1 2021
12:13 ABB software to enable energy savings and performance gains for Tallink’s new ferry MyStar
11:54 Wilhelmsen receives the Maritime Safety Award for Smart Ropes system
11:00 Rosmorport icebreakers escorted some 8,000 ships over ice navigation period
10:37 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Singapore
10:08 Large SPMT fleet aids construction of Gulf Coast plastics facility
09:59 RFC develops its presence in Chinese premium retail chains in cooperation with Ocean Gala
09:35 NRP completes sale-leaseback of two chemical carriers
09:26 Oil prices show no steady dynamics
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of May 11
08:32 Solstad signs contract with Enauta for the AHTS Normand Turmalina

2021 May 11

18:07 Port of Melbourne welcomes proposed funding for intermodal terminal
17:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 4M’2021 climbed by 4% Y-o-Y