2021 May 13 11:37

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2021 fell by 26% YoY

The number of bunker operations fell to 1,098

In January-April 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals exceeded 258,900 tonnes, down almost 26% versus 350,900 tonnes sold in January-April 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 217,200 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 36,800 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunker operations fell from 1,178 to 1,098.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.



