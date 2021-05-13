2021 May 13 08:45

UN launches the Human Rights Due Diligence Tool for seafarers

UN has launched the Human Rights Due Diligence Tool, a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN Human Rights), the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to The Standard Club's release.

The crew change crisis has deprived stranded seafarers of the fundamental human rights such as the right to physical and mental health, access to family life, and freedom of movement. The emergence of new Covid-19 variants and the government-imposed global travel restrictions add to the challenges of the pandemic and the UN agencies are warning that there may be a possible surge in the number of crew members stranded at sea.

The Human Rights Due Diligence tool is intended to help businesses in the maritime sector to uphold their responsibility to respect human rights under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights during the COVID-19 related crew change crisis through urgent measures. It consists of three parts, each with a check list of human rights due diligence and is primarily addressed to charterers and cargo owners.

IMO Secretary-General has also issued a circular calling for prioritization of the COVID-19 vaccination for seafarers in accordance with the WHO SAGE Roadmap.