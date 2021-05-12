2021 May 12 11:54

Wilhelmsen receives the Maritime Safety Award for Smart Ropes system

Wilhelmsen Marine Products has received the Maritime Safety Award from the Royal Institute of Naval Architects (RINA) and Lloyd's Register for their Smart Ropes system.



The Maritime Safety Award is presented by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA), in association with Lloyd’s Register, to an individual, company or organisation which has made a significant technological contribution to improving maritime safety, or the protection of the maritime environment.

Wilhelmsen's winning entry is their safer mooring solutions consisting of Smart Ropes and Line Management Plan (LMP).

Wilhelmsen consolidated approach towards safer mooring consists of Snap Back Arrestor (SBA), Smart Ropes, and Line Management Plan (LMP). This ‘Safe by Design’ mooring solution that combines technology with ropes safety has been gaining recognition in the maritime industry.