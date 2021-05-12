  The version for the print
  2021 May 12

    Large SPMT fleet aids construction of Gulf Coast plastics facility

    Mammoet crews at the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) site in San Patricio County, Texas have recently completed the heavy haul of the largest modules to be received so far for the construction of a Gulf Coast plastics manufacturing facility, according to the company's release.

    The most recent shipment included some of the largest onshore modules in the industry which were transported along a dedicated eight km (five-mile) heavy haul route using SPMT [10]s. The dedicated route includes two major roadway crossings and is wide enough for a Boeing 747 to travel along it. 

    To successfully transport the largest modules of the project, crews used as many as eight sets of SPMT with 62 axle-lines for a single module (496 axle-lines total). At its operational peak, Mammoet utilized 1,578 axle-lines of SPMT to ensure continuous delivery of modules to site. 

    Mammoet’s unique position as market leader in engineered heavy lifting allows it to mobilize from the world’s largest, fully owned heavy equipment fleet, meaning it can scale resources according to demand. It can also call upon the transport and heavy lifting expertise of colleagues in over 140 offices worldwide. In this way, it can deliver a service that offers local knowledge backed up by its global team of engineered heavy lifting experts. 

    By pooling global resources from over six international locations, Mammoet was able to supply all the axle-lines for the GCGV transports. Mammoet maintains more than 4,700 lines of SPMT globally, sourced from over 140 branches – allowing it to serve any transport requirement, no matter where it is in the world. 

    GCGV is a joint venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC, created to advance construction of a plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County, Texas. ExxonMobil and SABIC bring unmatched expertise to this project, having worked together in petrochemical ventures for more than 35 years.

2021 May 12

