  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 10 10:27

    Precautionary measures in seaport stepped up

    2,750 tested negative for COVID-19 in ongoing special testing operations

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is working with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and port operator PSA Singapore, on additional precautionary measures at the seaport. Over the past ten days, four workers at the seaport facilities have been detected to be infected with COVID-19.

    On 1 May 2021, MOH announced that two vaccinated lashing workers who worked in Pasir Panjang Terminal and stayed in the dormitories at Pasir Panjang Residence, had tested positive for COVID-19 during rostered routine testing and the subsequent contact tracing exercise. Both were asymptomatic.
     
    Following the third and fourth cases involving a trailer truck driver and an operations assistant, MPA, MOH and PSA started special testing operations to test close to 4,000 port workers for COVID-19. They include truck drivers, prime mover drivers, foremen, quay crane and yard crane operators, engineers, cleaners, shuttle bus drivers, canteen operators and office-based staff. As of 1500hrs today, 2,750 have been tested negative for COVID-19. The testing operations will complete at the end of 9 May 2021.

    MPA and PSA, in consultation with MOH, will step up precautionary measures in our seaport. This is on top of the ongoing precautionary measures of vaccination, rostered routine testing and safe management measures (SMM) stipulated by MPA in the port marine circulars. These additional measures are as follows:

    a. The frequency of rostered routine testing of frontline dormitory workers will be increased from every 14 days to seven days to detect COVID-19 cases earlier. In view of heightened transmission risks, this applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.

    b. Segregation measures have also been enhanced in the terminals with separate zoning and measures to minimise mixing. In addition, terminal canteens will only allow takeaways for office staff; packed food will be delivered to frontline staff. PSA has stepped up the cleaning of common facilities such as canteens, entry/exit areas, lift lobbies, and toilets in all PSA terminals, and deep cleaning of the canteen concerned was already carried out earlier on 5 May.   

    c. Separate toilets and other facilities for different groups of workers have also been arranged. PSA will continue to emphasise to their workers to avoid contact with the ship crew in the course of their work and to maintain good hygiene practices.

    MPA reminds all port operators, workers and users to strictly adhere to the SMMs being put in place. MPA will also step up the vaccination of maritime personnel. Under the Sea-Air Vaccination Exercise (SAVE), more than 32,800 maritime personnel including seaport workers, have received at least one dose of vaccine. Amongst them, some 25,500 have been fully vaccinated, including more than 18,700, or 97% of frontline workers who are exposed to higher risks. Another 6,000 maritime personnel will be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

    Our seaport is vital in safeguarding Singapore’s supplies and keeping global supply chains open. It is essential that the seaport continues to be able to service ships calling at Singapore. MPA will also continue to work with port operators and shipping lines to review and strengthen SMMs to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Другие новости по темам: COVID-19, MPA, Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 10

15:29 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Bocimar
14:19 USCG rescues 3 people from sinking vessel near Black Bay
13:48 Sea trial completed for hospital ship Global Mercy
13:47 Damen awarded contract by Engage Marine for three ASD Tugs 3212
12:56 Seacat Rainbow secures first long-term charter with Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Ltd
12:36 Nor-Shipping to identify post-pandemic potential on new industry talk show
11:42 Maritime companies committed to nurturing young talents despite COVID-19 challenges
10:27 Precautionary measures in seaport stepped up

2021 May 9

16:03 ClassNK certifies Alpha Ori’s AssetAI as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:34 EU COVID-19 Certificate is crucial to revive regional tourism but it must be non-discriminatory and respect high security standards
15:02 Full power of Current Direct project brought into focus
14:27 UK High Court confirms shipowner had an unfettered right to collect freight under its bills of lading even whilst on time charter
13:15 VIKING YouSafe™ W2W lightweight immersion suit makes crew transfer easier
12:32 Port of Gothenburg set to introduce Berth Planner for smart calls
11:52 Five improved facilities in the Port of Amsterdam
10:49 ClassNK issues AiP for Kawasaki hydrogen carrier cargo containment system
09:10 IAA PortNews' congratulations on Victory Day!

2021 May 8

17:09 Kalmar and BTP strengthen long-standing collaboration with new order for Kalmar Ottawa T7 terminal tractors in Brazil
16:17 Sweden’s first inland shipping shuttle service introduced between Stockholm Norvik and Port of Västerås
15:39 Cameroonian port orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to raise productivity and handling capacity
15:26 IMO meeting to focus on containers lost at sea
14:48 ABP invests £140K to enhance facilities at Port of Troon
14:27 SEA-LNG members the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling infrastructure for marine vessels
13:22 Passed with flying colours: Formosa 2 project team in Taiwan
13:06 Start-up of Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 production in Qingdao will strengthen ties with Asian shipyards
12:47 CDWE signs Exclusivity Capacity Agreement with CSBC for pin piles for the Hai Long offshore wind farm
12:43 LNG will play key role in industry’s decarbonization ambitions, suggests ABS survey
11:36 Shipping unites to create $1M target emergency relief fund in response to COVID-19 seafarer crisis
10:12 Ports prepare for digital revolution: report examining connectivity at UK's economic gateways
08:49 FueLNG completes Singapore’s first ship-to-ship bunkering of an LNG-fuelled oil tanker

2021 May 7

17:18 HyTrucks consortium aims to have 300 hydrogen-powered trucks on the road in Belgium by 2025
16:34 Fairway adjustment on the Lower and Outer Elbe – start of two-stage release of increased drafts
15:17 thyssenkrupp Steel, HKM and Port of Rotterdam jointly investigate setting up hydrogen supply chains
14:54 Sustainable solutions for shipping: Rolls-Royce launches the first mtu Marine Summit
14:08 LR innovates lifecycle approach in oil and gas subsurface software
12:43 Taranto Cruise Port welcomes its first cruise ship
11:09 Castor Maritime buys a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
10:38 LR certification for one of Europe’s biggest windfarms

2021 May 6

16:17 Puget LNG and GAC Bunker Fuels join forces to supply LNG marine fuel by barge from the Port of Tacoma
15:53 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2021
15:41 Supply chain resilience solution: first supply-R pilot project completed with Shell
14:41 Damen launches Crane Barge in Yichang
14:32 Uni-Tankers invests heavily in intelligent engine management
14:29 Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling Infrastructure for marine vessels
13:19 Continued growth, high profit and additional share buy backs from A.P. Moller - Maersk in Q1 2021
12:09 Mammoet on the company’s focus on projects for the renewables sector
11:42 CDC released guidance for cruise ships to undertake simulated voyages with volunteer passengers
10:57 Castor Maritime announces the en bloc acquisition of a tanke fleet consisting of 5 vessels

2021 May 5

15:33 Gibbs & Cox awarded $20M contract from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division
14:18 Velesto Energy reports an incident with its rig VELESTO NAGA 7 at off the coast of Sarawak
13:41 Eastern Pacific Shipping and Rio Tinto enter charter for up to six dual-fuel LNG dry bulk carriers
12:48 New LNG bunkering barge from Titan LNG to supply Zeebrugge and English Channel regions
11:07 DNV awards AiP for new LNG fuel tank insulation with leak detection system

2021 May 4

17:24 SteelCoast’s growing momentum delivers gains
16:47 MPA announces full resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal and an end to the uncertainty
15:41 NAB strengthens long-term sustainability for Port of Newcastle landmark loan
15:21 MarineMax acquires KCS International, Inc. (Cruisers Yachts)
14:36 Tidal Channel into Bahia Grande closed until fall for $5M ecological restoration
13:47 USCG suspends response to overturned boat near Point Loma
12:38 BunkerMetric strengthens bunkering decision tool with wealth of Inchcape port call data