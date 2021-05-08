  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 8 12:43

    LNG will play key role in industry’s decarbonization ambitions, suggests ABS survey

    While nearly 40 percent of shipowners have still not implemented a decarbonization strategy despite impending regulations, there is resounding confidence among industry leaders in LNG’s potential to help reach regulatory goals in the coming decades.

    These are key messages from the panel of industry leaders and a survey of more than 400 attendees at a webinar exploring decarbonization research recently published by ABS in the report Setting the Course to Low Carbon Shipping: View of the Value Chain.

    The third publication in the ABS Low Carbon Shipping series builds from prior issues which have identified LNG’s importance among the various alternative fuel options, and looks into current ship designs, in many cases, starting a transition to alternative fuels with LNG.

    “It’s clear the industry needs LNG as a transitional fuel to get us to 2030, it could also support the transition to zero-carbon and carbon-neutral fuels that are required to get us to 2050 such as Hydrogen. Owners of internationally trading ships are facing increasingly complex investment decisions as they try to navigate the most efficient course to the low-carbon future,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

    As part of its award-winning decarbonization programs, ABS has simplified three fuel pathways (light gas, heavy gas and bio/synthetic) to help aid owners' decision-making.

    “LNG remains the clear choice today because of its sheer scalability, growing availability and high technological readiness among low-carbon and low-emission fuels, where Hydrogen and Ammonia appear to be emerging as significant fuel types for tomorrow,” added Wiernicki.

    The survey indicated the industry has solid confidence in LNG’s potential, with almost nine out of ten respondents agreeing that it has a key role to play in reaching IMO 2050. Among six fuel types, LNG landed the clear majority of the votes as having the most potential for meeting IMO 2050 decarbonization goals.

    Of the respondents confirming they had not yet put in place a fleetwide decarbonization strategy, 70 percent reported that they had developed a clear understanding of their fleet’s environmental performance in relation to industry peers.

    Key takeaways included:

    The short-term IMO measures, EEXI and CII, create a challenging landscape for many vessels within the global fleet.
    Life-cycle analysis clearly identifies the need for green fuel production in order to have meaningful GHG emissions reduction from low- and zero-carbon fuels.
    The required scale up of technology for green fuel production is significant (by an order of magnitude) before low- and carbon-neutral fuels can be widely adopted by the global fleet.
    The adoption of such fuels and the overall decarbonization of the marine sector will be enhanced by the global economy’s efforts to address the impact of climate change.
    Understanding global supply chains is critical to plan future fleet composition and renewal strategies.
    “Although we are fuel and technology agnostic, ABS focuses on working across the board to help owners not only reach their decarbonization and sustainability targets but hit them successfully, while maintaining a laser focus on safety,” said Wiernicki.

Другие новости по темам: ABS, decarbonization, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 8

14:48 ABP invests £140K to enhance facilities at Port of Troon
14:27 SEA-LNG members the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling infrastructure for marine vessels
13:22 Passed with flying colours: Formosa 2 project team in Taiwan
13:06 Start-up of Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 production in Qingdao will strengthen ties with Asian shipyards
12:47 CDWE signs Exclusivity Capacity Agreement with CSBC for pin piles for the Hai Long offshore wind farm
12:43 LNG will play key role in industry’s decarbonization ambitions, suggests ABS survey
11:36 Shipping unites to create $1M target emergency relief fund in response to COVID-19 seafarer crisis
10:12 Ports prepare for digital revolution: report examining connectivity at UK's economic gateways
08:49 FueLNG completes Singapore’s first ship-to-ship bunkering of an LNG-fuelled oil tanker

2021 May 7

17:18 HyTrucks consortium aims to have 300 hydrogen-powered trucks on the road in Belgium by 2025
16:34 Fairway adjustment on the Lower and Outer Elbe – start of two-stage release of increased drafts
15:17 thyssenkrupp Steel, HKM and Port of Rotterdam jointly investigate setting up hydrogen supply chains
14:54 Sustainable solutions for shipping: Rolls-Royce launches the first mtu Marine Summit
14:08 LR innovates lifecycle approach in oil and gas subsurface software
12:43 Taranto Cruise Port welcomes its first cruise ship
11:09 Castor Maritime buys a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
10:38 LR certification for one of Europe’s biggest windfarms

2021 May 6

16:17 Puget LNG and GAC Bunker Fuels join forces to supply LNG marine fuel by barge from the Port of Tacoma
15:53 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2021
15:41 Supply chain resilience solution: first supply-R pilot project completed with Shell
14:41 Damen launches Crane Barge in Yichang
14:32 Uni-Tankers invests heavily in intelligent engine management
14:29 Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling Infrastructure for marine vessels
13:19 Continued growth, high profit and additional share buy backs from A.P. Moller - Maersk in Q1 2021
12:09 Mammoet on the company’s focus on projects for the renewables sector
11:42 CDC released guidance for cruise ships to undertake simulated voyages with volunteer passengers
10:57 Castor Maritime announces the en bloc acquisition of a tanke fleet consisting of 5 vessels

2021 May 5

15:33 Gibbs & Cox awarded $20M contract from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division
14:18 Velesto Energy reports an incident with its rig VELESTO NAGA 7 at off the coast of Sarawak
13:41 Eastern Pacific Shipping and Rio Tinto enter charter for up to six dual-fuel LNG dry bulk carriers
12:48 New LNG bunkering barge from Titan LNG to supply Zeebrugge and English Channel regions
11:07 DNV awards AiP for new LNG fuel tank insulation with leak detection system

2021 May 4

17:24 SteelCoast’s growing momentum delivers gains
16:47 MPA announces full resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal and an end to the uncertainty
15:41 NAB strengthens long-term sustainability for Port of Newcastle landmark loan
15:21 MarineMax acquires KCS International, Inc. (Cruisers Yachts)
14:36 Tidal Channel into Bahia Grande closed until fall for $5M ecological restoration
13:47 USCG suspends response to overturned boat near Point Loma
12:38 BunkerMetric strengthens bunkering decision tool with wealth of Inchcape port call data
11:56 Government and business heads determine future of hydrogen at Ocean Now
11:04 Fednav welcomes the MV Arvik I - its newest icebreaking bulk carrier

2021 May 3

17:29 Total realizes France's first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation, after inaugural loading at Dunkirk LNG terminal
16:08 A-Navigation should be affordable and feasible for shipping companies – MARINET
15:36 IMO representatives consider Russian concept on a-Navigation convoy promising
15:18 Marlink Group closes the transaction on ITC Global
14:27 The U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas
13:48 A-Navigation will open up new opportunities for women involved in shipping activities
13:18 Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista arrive in Galveston in advance of cruise rally at Port tomorrow
12:57 NTSB says maintenance error caused $2.2M marine accident with Canadian-flagged ship
12:43 Costa Cruises restarts from Savona with the flagship Costa Smeralda
12:07 Russia welcomes to benefit from its competences in Autonomous navigation safety
11:11 USCG searches for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

2021 May 2

17:03 TNS Logistics relocates to Port of Brisbane
15:21 PSA Marine: Fueling connectivity with ONEHANDSHAKE™
14:18 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume
13:44 Eidesvik announces sale of supply vessel Viking Athene
12:33 USCGC Hamilton conducts operations with Turkish navy
11:02 Port Canaveral first port in U.S. to support COVID-19 vaccinations for seafarers
10:53 Creek restoration partnership kicks off to improve waterway health
10:21 Port of San Diego to double shore power at cruise terminals