2021 May 8 17:09

Kalmar and BTP strengthen long-standing collaboration with new order for Kalmar Ottawa T7 terminal tractors in Brazil

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal with Brasil Terminal Portuário (BTP) to supply a total of nine Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors for its terminal operations at the Port of Santos, Brazil. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake with delivery of all units scheduled to be completed by the beginning of Q3 2021.



BTP, a joint-venture between Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) and APM Terminals, is a multipurpose terminal for container and liquid bulk handling located on the right bank of the Port of Santos. In 2020 BTP set a new record for the Port of Santos and for Brazil by handling almost 1.2 million container units. BTP’s existing Kalmar equipment fleet includes empty container handlers, reachstackers and terminal tractors.



Fernando Camargo, Technical Service Engineering Manager, BTP: “Kalmar’s mobile equipment solutions have formed the core of our fleet for many years and we have an excellent working relationship with the team at Kalmar. With throughput volumes at Santos continuing to rise, Kalmar’s reliable and efficient terminal tractors will continue to play a key role in helping us to provide our customers with the highest quality service.”



Luiz Oliveira, Sales Representative Brazil, Kalmar: “BTP has been a loyal Kalmar partner since they began operations in 2013, and we are proud of the fact that they have continued to rely on our mobile equipment solutions to support their business-critical operations. We are looking forward to continuing our journey with them at Santos with this latest order.”



The Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractor is a purpose-built truck featuring an ergonomic cab design, fast fifth-wheel lifting and easy-access service points to speed up routine checks and servicing. In 2020 the Ottawa terminal tractor line achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the 75,000th unit.



Further information for the press:



Eduardo Prat, VP Latin America, Kalmar Mobile Solutions, tel.+34 609 029 500, eduardo.prat@kalmarglobal.com



Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com Kalmar is part of Cargotec.