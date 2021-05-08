  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 8 17:09

    Kalmar and BTP strengthen long-standing collaboration with new order for Kalmar Ottawa T7 terminal tractors in Brazil

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal with Brasil Terminal Portuário (BTP) to supply a total of nine Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors for its terminal operations at the Port of Santos, Brazil. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake with delivery of all units scheduled to be completed by the beginning of Q3 2021.

    BTP, a joint-venture between Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) and APM Terminals, is a multipurpose terminal for container and liquid bulk handling located on the right bank of the Port of Santos. In 2020 BTP set a new record for the Port of Santos and for Brazil by handling almost 1.2 million container units. BTP’s existing Kalmar equipment fleet includes empty container handlers, reachstackers and terminal tractors.

    Fernando Camargo, Technical Service Engineering Manager, BTP: “Kalmar’s mobile equipment solutions have formed the core of our fleet for many years and we have an excellent working relationship with the team at Kalmar. With throughput volumes at Santos continuing to rise, Kalmar’s reliable and efficient terminal tractors will continue to play a key role in helping us to provide our customers with the highest quality service.”  

    Luiz Oliveira, Sales Representative Brazil, Kalmar: “BTP has been a loyal Kalmar partner since they began operations in 2013, and we are proud of the fact that they have continued to rely on our mobile equipment solutions to support their business-critical operations. We are looking forward to continuing our journey with them at Santos with this latest order.”

    The Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractor is a purpose-built truck featuring an ergonomic cab design, fast fifth-wheel lifting and easy-access service points to speed up routine checks and servicing. In 2020 the Ottawa terminal tractor line achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the 75,000th unit.

    Further information for the press:

    Eduardo Prat, VP Latin America, Kalmar Mobile Solutions, tel.+34 609 029 500, eduardo.prat@kalmarglobal.com

    Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com Kalmar is part of Cargotec.

Другие новости по темам: Cargotec, Brazil, Kalmar, BTP, terminal tractors  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 8

17:09 Kalmar and BTP strengthen long-standing collaboration with new order for Kalmar Ottawa T7 terminal tractors in Brazil
16:17 Sweden’s first inland shipping shuttle service introduced between Stockholm Norvik and Port of Västerås
15:39 Cameroonian port orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to raise productivity and handling capacity
15:26 IMO meeting to focus on containers lost at sea
14:48 ABP invests £140K to enhance facilities at Port of Troon
14:27 SEA-LNG members the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling infrastructure for marine vessels
13:22 Passed with flying colours: Formosa 2 project team in Taiwan
13:06 Start-up of Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 production in Qingdao will strengthen ties with Asian shipyards
12:47 CDWE signs Exclusivity Capacity Agreement with CSBC for pin piles for the Hai Long offshore wind farm
12:43 LNG will play key role in industry’s decarbonization ambitions, suggests ABS survey
11:36 Shipping unites to create $1M target emergency relief fund in response to COVID-19 seafarer crisis
10:12 Ports prepare for digital revolution: report examining connectivity at UK's economic gateways
08:49 FueLNG completes Singapore’s first ship-to-ship bunkering of an LNG-fuelled oil tanker

2021 May 7

17:18 HyTrucks consortium aims to have 300 hydrogen-powered trucks on the road in Belgium by 2025
16:34 Fairway adjustment on the Lower and Outer Elbe – start of two-stage release of increased drafts
15:17 thyssenkrupp Steel, HKM and Port of Rotterdam jointly investigate setting up hydrogen supply chains
14:54 Sustainable solutions for shipping: Rolls-Royce launches the first mtu Marine Summit
14:08 LR innovates lifecycle approach in oil and gas subsurface software
12:43 Taranto Cruise Port welcomes its first cruise ship
11:09 Castor Maritime buys a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
10:38 LR certification for one of Europe’s biggest windfarms

2021 May 6

16:17 Puget LNG and GAC Bunker Fuels join forces to supply LNG marine fuel by barge from the Port of Tacoma
15:53 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2021
15:41 Supply chain resilience solution: first supply-R pilot project completed with Shell
14:41 Damen launches Crane Barge in Yichang
14:32 Uni-Tankers invests heavily in intelligent engine management
14:29 Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling Infrastructure for marine vessels
13:19 Continued growth, high profit and additional share buy backs from A.P. Moller - Maersk in Q1 2021
12:09 Mammoet on the company’s focus on projects for the renewables sector
11:42 CDC released guidance for cruise ships to undertake simulated voyages with volunteer passengers
10:57 Castor Maritime announces the en bloc acquisition of a tanke fleet consisting of 5 vessels

2021 May 5

15:33 Gibbs & Cox awarded $20M contract from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division
14:18 Velesto Energy reports an incident with its rig VELESTO NAGA 7 at off the coast of Sarawak
13:41 Eastern Pacific Shipping and Rio Tinto enter charter for up to six dual-fuel LNG dry bulk carriers
12:48 New LNG bunkering barge from Titan LNG to supply Zeebrugge and English Channel regions
11:07 DNV awards AiP for new LNG fuel tank insulation with leak detection system

2021 May 4

17:24 SteelCoast’s growing momentum delivers gains
16:47 MPA announces full resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal and an end to the uncertainty
15:41 NAB strengthens long-term sustainability for Port of Newcastle landmark loan
15:21 MarineMax acquires KCS International, Inc. (Cruisers Yachts)
14:36 Tidal Channel into Bahia Grande closed until fall for $5M ecological restoration
13:47 USCG suspends response to overturned boat near Point Loma
12:38 BunkerMetric strengthens bunkering decision tool with wealth of Inchcape port call data
11:56 Government and business heads determine future of hydrogen at Ocean Now
11:04 Fednav welcomes the MV Arvik I - its newest icebreaking bulk carrier

2021 May 3

17:29 Total realizes France's first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation, after inaugural loading at Dunkirk LNG terminal
16:08 A-Navigation should be affordable and feasible for shipping companies – MARINET
15:36 IMO representatives consider Russian concept on a-Navigation convoy promising
15:18 Marlink Group closes the transaction on ITC Global
14:27 The U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas
13:48 A-Navigation will open up new opportunities for women involved in shipping activities
13:18 Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista arrive in Galveston in advance of cruise rally at Port tomorrow
12:57 NTSB says maintenance error caused $2.2M marine accident with Canadian-flagged ship
12:43 Costa Cruises restarts from Savona with the flagship Costa Smeralda
12:07 Russia welcomes to benefit from its competences in Autonomous navigation safety
11:11 USCG searches for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

2021 May 2

17:03 TNS Logistics relocates to Port of Brisbane
15:21 PSA Marine: Fueling connectivity with ONEHANDSHAKE™
14:18 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume
13:44 Eidesvik announces sale of supply vessel Viking Athene