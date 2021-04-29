  The version for the print
  • 2021 April 29 18:13

    Aker Solutions wins FEED contract for e-Fuel plant in Norway

    Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Nordic Blue Crude (NBC) for front-end engineering and design (FEED) of a new e-Fuel facility at Herøya in Porsgrunn, Norway. The e-Fuel plant is planned to produce CO2-neutral fuel by using green hydrogen and furnace gas from an existing factory, according to the company's release.

    The FEED work starts immediately and is planned to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. It will involve about 50 employees from Aker Solutions, primarily at the company’s headquarters in Fornebu, Norway. Based on the FEED results, NBC aims to sanction start of detailed engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) within the second half of 2021.

    Aker Solutions is already a leading supplier to oil and gas companies globally and will continue to maintain this market position. In parallel, the company will rapidly grow activities for sustainable energy production. The ambition is to generate one-third of its revenue from renewable energy projects and low-carbon solutions by 2025, and two-thirds by 2030.

    e-Fuels production use electrical power in the process. The blue crude process will use renewable electricity, water and CO2 as feedstocks. The process starts when water vapor is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen. The produced crude will be carbon neutral and offer 100 percent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to fossil fuels. After the refining steps, the plant can deliver products such as kerosene (jet fuel), diesel, wax and naphtha. The plant NBC plans to build at Herøya Industrial Park will have a significant capacity and thus be a key contributor to the energy transition.

    Aker Solutions’ FEED work will be performed in close cooperation with NBC and with support from two technology providers; ARVOS Group for the syngas system and Emerging Fuels Technology for the Fischer-Tropsch system related to production of the e-Fuel. Multiconsult will contribute with front-end design related to civil construction and buildings.

    Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries.

2021 April 29

18:13 Aker Solutions wins FEED contract for e-Fuel plant in Norway
18:06 Concordia Damen launches A-ROSA’s next-generation ‘E-Motion’ river cruise ship
17:55 Oboronlogistics Situational Logistics Center controls movement of containera and their technical condition
17:31 Fleet parade opens 88th passenger navigation season in Moscow
17:14 Shipowners disappointed at breakdown in minimum wage talks - ICS
16:34 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Electra
16:14 A new towage licence will come into effect at the Port of Mackay from 1 October 2021
16:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2021
15:53 Okskaya Shipyard launches sixth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
15:37 Inmarsat: Global ferry digitalisation report confirms huge transformation opportunities for operators
15:14 Nigeria and ICC announce ground-breaking antipiracy forum
14:42 HydroPen™ system for container firefighting is adopted by a world leader in shipping and logistics
14:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Helios built for Alfa LLC
14:08 European shipping welcomes the approval by the European Parliament of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
13:47 Syndicate of VEB.RF and other banks to finance Arctic LNG 2 project
13:24 ABP celebrates new contract with leading offshore vessels company in Swansea
13:14 ONE conducts successful second trial use of sustainable biofuel for decarbonization
12:31 Wärtsilä and Tanger Med team up to co-develop next generation port management information system
12:13 dship Carriers delivers seven urgent straddle carriers to Australia
11:42 PETRONAS diversifies its global LNG fleet with three newbuild vessels
11:18 Kalmar receives a repeat order of hybrid straddle carriers from DP World Southampton
11:01 Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch completes works on technical re-equipment of coastal radio station
10:32 ECSA welcomes the adoption of Delli Report on more efficient and cleaner maritime transport
10:05 Xeneta container rates alert: shippers on the ropes as long-term contracted rates hit highs and Ever Given chaos continues
09:59 Rosmorport announces completion of icebreaking period in the Gulf of Finland
09:35 Oil prices rise on demand prospects
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of April 28
08:02 Cargotec refines its vision and strategy

2021 April 28

18:26 LR and Falkonry partner to enhance decision making
18:01 NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for 1Q’2021
17:58 Valenciaport to put out to tender the construction and operation the terminal at Muelle Centro 2 in the Port of Sagunto
17:40 “K” Line introduces the “K”ARE programme
17:06 i4 Insight integrates optimal bunker planning data through BunkerEx
16:45 Astrol takes delivery of third and fourth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
16:22 Freight volumes rise at the Port of Gothenburg in Q1 2021
16:20 Throughput in port of Rotterdam increases by 3.0% in first quarter of 2021
16:13 Review of Klaipėda State Seaport land lease requires extensive discussion and sustainable solutions
15:26 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches Pyotr Ilyichov minesweeper of Project 12700
14:57 Arctic LNG 2 participants conclude long-term offtake agreements
14:33 NOVATEK and TOTAL sign heads of agreement on acquiring a 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
14:14 Successful TAT for WinGD’s X82DF engine to power world’s first LNG-fuelled VLCC
13:38 Chinese shipyard launches Tomsk barge intended for transportation of oversize cargo to Amur GCC
13:15 ABS guides industry on the use of additive manufacturing
12:41 Twin MAN 175D engines power new high speed catamaran ferry
12:14 Finnlines’ first new hybrid RoRo launched
12:02 Mammoet Murmansk to handle heavy cargoes as new resident of Arctic Capital PDA
11:43 Austal Philippines launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred.Olsen Express
11:01 Svanehøj wins major pump order for new Chinese MR tankers
10:35 Exports of Russia’s shipbuilding industry in 2020 rose by 40.7%, YoY
10:09 CMA CGM to reshuffle its EMBX short sea service to Russia Black Sea
09:59 Marine Rescue Service performed oil spill response activities in Vanino port
09:31 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 27

2021 April 27

18:16 MOL to establish a cross-border e-commerce service to deliver used agriculture machinery to Africa
17:52 Finland and Estonia sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in transport sector
17:30 Boskalis receives conditional award for major dike reinforcement project in the Netherlands
17:16 Trafigura and Braskem collaborate on carbon offset naphtha cargo
16:57 IoS-OP fully utilized in bulk carrier built by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding
16:53 Wärtsilä signs a five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement with Greece-based Latsco LNG for two large LNG carriers
16:30 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS6 service connecting Central & South China with the Indian Subcontinent