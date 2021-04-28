  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 28 11:43

    Austal Philippines launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred.Olsen Express

    Austal Philippines has successfully launched Hull 395, Bañaderos Express, for Fred. Olsen Express in Balamban, Cebu, according to the company's release.

    The second of two ‘Auto Express 118’ high-speed trimaran ferries ordered by Fred. Olsen Express of the Canary Islands, Bañaderos Express is scheduled for delivery in the second half of CY2021.

    Austal Australia delivered the first trimaran (Hull 394) of the two vessel A$190 million contract, the Bajamar Express, in July 2020.

    Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the successful launch was the first to be completed using Austal Philippines’ new floating dry dock, Hercules, procured in 2020.

    “The launch of Bañaderos Express has been completed according to plan and she looks great in the water, ready for final fit-out to commence,” Mr Gregg said.

    “Austal Philippines’ new floating dry dock has performed exceptionally well and added tremendous capability and efficiency to our shipbuilding operations in Balamban.”

    Austal Philippines President Wayne Murray said the launch of Bañaderos Express was yet another milestone in the continuing development of the shipyard’s capability and congratulated his team on another successful launch.

    “It’s truly impressive that our team have capably managed the launch of a 118 metre trimaran ferry, just weeks after the departure of a 109 metre catamaran, delivered to Fjord Line. In between, they’ve prepared our new floating dry dock while also working on yet another large ferry, the 115 metre Express 5 catamaran, ready to take up position in our main assembly bay,” Mr Murray said.

    “My thanks go to everyone at Austal Philippines, who continue to put in the greatest effort to maintain productivity and safety during this challenging COVID-19 environment.”

    Fred. Olsen S.A.’ CEO, Andrés Marín, said: “Seeing the images of Bañaderos Express already afloat has been exciting. This is the moment when you realize that the new trimaran, and its incorporation to the Gran Canaria and Tenerife “maritime bridge”, is an imminent fact”.

    Mr Marín highlighted that "Bajamar and Bañaderos are sister vessels, hence, our third trimaran maintains the characteristics and innovations of the Bajamar Express, where all the design details have been oriented to offer an unbeatable passenger experience”.

    Mr Marín joined Mr Murray in expressing his gratitude to all the Austal Philippines teams involved that have shown commitment and professionalism in these difficult times.

    Bañaderos Express is a 118 metre aluminium trimaran, capable of transporting more than 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at cruising speeds up to 38 knots. Along with her sister ship, Bajamar Express, the ship features an optimised trimaran hull form and Austal’s industry-leading MARINELINK monitoring and control system.

    Bañaderos Express also features class-leading interior amenities and facilities, including multiple bars, kiosks, a retail shop and children’s play area. The vessel will operate on Fred. Olsen Express’ Santa Cruz, Tenerife, and Agaete, Gran Canaria, routes in the Canary Islands.

Другие новости по темам: Fred.Olsen Express, Austal Philippines  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 28

18:26 LR and Falkonry partner to enhance decision making
18:01 NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for 1Q’2021
17:58 Valenciaport to put out to tender the construction and operation the terminal at Muelle Centro 2 in the Port of Sagunto
17:40 “K” Line introduces the “K”ARE programme
17:06 i4 Insight integrates optimal bunker planning data through BunkerEx
16:45 Astrol takes delivery of third and fourth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
16:22 Freight volumes rise at the Port of Gothenburg in Q1 2021
16:20 Throughput in port of Rotterdam increases by 3.0% in first quarter of 2021
16:13 Review of Klaipėda State Seaport land lease requires extensive discussion and sustainable solutions
15:26 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches Pyotr Ilyichov minesweeper of Project 12700
14:57 Arctic LNG 2 participants conclude long-term offtake agreements
14:33 NOVATEK and TOTAL sign heads of agreement on acquiring a 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
14:14 Successful TAT for WinGD’s X82DF engine to power world’s first LNG-fuelled VLCC
13:38 Chinese shipyard launches Tomsk barge intended for transportation of oversize cargo to Amur GCC
13:15 ABS guides industry on the use of additive manufacturing
12:41 Twin MAN 175D engines power new high speed catamaran ferry
12:14 Finnlines’ first new hybrid RoRo launched
12:02 Mammoet Murmansk to handle heavy cargoes as new resident of Arctic Capital PDA
11:43 Austal Philippines launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred.Olsen Express
11:01 Svanehøj wins major pump order for new Chinese MR tankers
10:35 Exports of Russia’s shipbuilding industry in 2020 rose by 40.7%, YoY
10:09 CMA CGM to reshuffle its EMBX short sea service to Russia Black Sea
09:59 Marine Rescue Service performed oil spill response activities in Vanino port
09:31 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 27

2021 April 27

18:16 MOL to establish a cross-border e-commerce service to deliver used agriculture machinery to Africa
17:52 Finland and Estonia sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in transport sector
17:30 Boskalis receives conditional award for major dike reinforcement project in the Netherlands
17:16 Trafigura and Braskem collaborate on carbon offset naphtha cargo
16:57 IoS-OP fully utilized in bulk carrier built by Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding
16:53 Wärtsilä signs a five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement with Greece-based Latsco LNG for two large LNG carriers
16:30 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS6 service connecting Central & South China with the Indian Subcontinent
16:18 USCG strengthens Trans-Atlantic ties with Italy
16:05 Equinor Brasil awarded Seadrill Management a contract for drilling
15:41 Lloyd’s Register founding member of Maritime Technologies Forum
15:36 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC supports Bunker Forum as its General Partner
15:14 The Northwest Seaport Alliance welcome's MSC Santana service to Tacoma Harbor
14:32 Vostochnaya Verf to build berths for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
14:15 Maersk launches a weekly Asia – Southern Europe intermodal freight service
14:03 Incoming British Ports Association Chair praises port resilience
13:41 Wärtsilä’s expertise and experience secures Approval in Principle for cargo containment system for Liquid CO2 Carriers
13:13 Hamburg Süd launches Value Protect
12:51 Panama Canal begins transition to become carbon neutral by 2030
12:21 The first new Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessel was launched at the Nanjing Jinling Shipyard
12:00 PETRONAS strengthens Malaysia's position as LNG ISO tank hub
11:20 Carnival Corporation contracts Bureau Veritas to support a return to cruising
11:02 Fincantieri and Almaviva sign a collaboration agreement
10:34 DSV Panalpina acquires Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business
10:22 Oil prices start rising
10:16 USCG repatriates 2 migrants to Cuba
10:05 Port of Pécem signs Memorandum of Understanding for implementation of Green Hydrogen HUB
09:58 SpaceX comes to Port of Long Beach
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2021 April 26

18:31 ABS joins Flag and Class leaders to launch the Maritime Technologies Forum
18:01 Vitol acquires stake in green hydrogen company Gen2 Energy
17:38 Northern Dvina River Shipping Company opens navigation in Northern Dvina river basin
17:16 CMA CGM+ launches a new financing solution SHIPFIN B/L
16:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry built by Nevsky Shipyard arrives in Korsakov
16:32 USCG Cutter Bear returns home after interdicting more than $140 million of illicit drugs
16:21 Russian Pollock plant is certified according to MSC standards