2021 April 27 16:30

CMA CGM to reorganize its AS6 service connecting Central & South China with the Indian Subcontinent

CMA CGM has announced the reorganization of its existing AS6 service connecting Central and South China with the Indian Subcontinent, effective m/v "Beijing” ETD Shanghai on April 29, 2021, according to the company's release.

AS6 will be running as an individual loop (instead of Pendulum), adding Pipavav and Colombo call on Eastbound. This additional calls will further enhance our service network, providing customers an exclusive direct service from Nansha to Pipavav and Colombo.

AS6 features will be the following:

Comprehensive weekly service linking Central/South China to Nhava Sheva, Pipavav, Karachi (SAPT) and Colombo

Port Rotation: Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Nansha - Singapore - Port Klang - Nhava Sheva - Pipavav - Karachi - Colombo - Singapore - Hong Kong - Shanghai

Enhanced connections from Colombo to Central China