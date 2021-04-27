2021 April 27 11:20

Carnival Corporation contracts Bureau Veritas to support a return to cruising

Bureau Veritas has been contracted by Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest leisure travel company with a fleet of 87 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world, to provide health and safety services to facilitate the return to cruising, protecting passengers and crew, according to the company's release.

The support provided, including verification of safety and hygiene measures, will be based upon the expertise and extensive experience built by Bureau Veritas to address health protection and hygiene requirements on-board passenger ships. BV’s approach meets the specific requirements of the cruise market, addressing biological risks, as posed by COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Bureau Veritas will verify the procedures and protocols of Carnival Corporation’s ships to identify and manage COVID-19 related risks in port, at embarkation and disembarkation points, and, of course, on the ships. Outbreak management planning will address necessary procedures for prevention, mitigation, and preparation to manage crew and passenger hygiene, wellbeing and health with clear definitions of responsibilities and roles.