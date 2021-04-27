2021 April 27 10:22

Oil prices start rising

Oil prices rose by over 0.7%

As of April 27 (08:32, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.77% higher to $65.53 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, for June delivery – rose by 0.7% to $66.11 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.76% to $62.38 a barrel.

Oil prices increase as OPEC+ raised its forecast for global oil demand growth.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.