2021 April 26 12:22

Entire production chain of RFC group certified for compliance with MSC standards

The Russian Pollock Plant, built by the Russian Fishery Company (RFC) in Primorsky Territory (Far East), received the certificate of compliance with the MSC standards. The certification confirms the high quality of the company's business processes and the sustainability of production, RFC says in a press release.

The products of the plant will be marked with the MSC logo, indicating that fishing and processing processes are in full compliance with environmental standards and meet international quality standards.

“The entire production chain of the RFC group of companies, from catch to production, is certified for compliance with MSC standards,” says Mikhail Degtyarenko, General Director of the Russian Pollock Plant. “This once again confirms that the company's activities do not harm the environment, and the fishing and processing of products are the object of effective management and comply with state and international standards.”

The plant also passed the quality control of its products for compliance with European standards and, as a result of certification, received a Euro-number, which gives the right to sell products to European markets.

Currently, high-quality products of the Russian Pollock plant are supplied to the domestic market of Russia: Primorsky Territory, Moscow, Moscow Region, Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Ryazan. The plant intends to expand the geography of supplies both to the domestic market and to export. In the near future, the first deliveries to the countries of the European Union, North America and the Asian region are planned.

Russian Pollock is the largest fish processing enterprise in Primorsky Territory. The main products of the plant are block and individual frozen Pollock fillets, as well as mince briquettes, steaks, etc. The design capacity of the plant is 155 tons of products per day and at least 20 tons per day of fish oil and flour from the main production waste.

The capacities of the plant, as well as the new fleet under construction, will allow the RFC to ensure its own deep processing of up to 100% of the catches.