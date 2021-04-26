-
2021 April 26 10:17
China ports container volume rises 14.6% in March of 2021
In March of 2021, the cargo volume of China ports was 1276.8 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 16.2%, the container throughput of China ports was 23.5million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 14.6%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.
Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China
