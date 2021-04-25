2021 April 25 14:27

USCG seizes 216 lbs of marijuana near South Padre Island

The Coast Guard seized 216 lbs of marijuana near South Padre Island, Texas, Tuesday morning.



Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstanders observed four individuals swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel with bales on their backs at approximately 1 a.m.



A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew launched and intercepted the swimmers along with the bales.



The four swimmers and the bales were transported to Station South Padre Island where they were transferred to Homeland Security Investigations.