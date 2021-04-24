  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 24 14:26

    Equinor and partners to develop Askeladd Vest

    Equinor and its partners Petoro, Total, Neptune and Wintershall Dea have decided to develop Askeladd Vest, which is in the southern Barents Sea. The investment is close to NOK 3.2 billion.

    “It is important to Equinor and its partners to utilize the resources and existing infrastructure in the area in the best possible way. The Askeladd Vest development is a profitable development and will provide 134 million barrels of oil equivalent. These volumes are valuable to the owners and society,” says Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s senior vice president for project development.

    As part of the multi-phased Snøhvit development, Askeladd Vest will extend plateau production at the Hammerfest LNG plant by a good two years. Plans call for production start in the first half of 2024. Askeladd Vest is operated by the Snøhvit organisation located in Hammerfest and Harstad.

    “By increasing the resource base for Hammerfest LNG, Askeladd Vest will be an important contribution in supporting our ambition of long-term presence in the north. This will allow us to further strengthen the ripple effects of our activities in this part of the country, which is important to Equinor and its partners in the time ahead,” says Kristin Westvik, Equinor’s senior vice president for operations north.

    The subsea template on Askeladd Vest will be tied back to the Askeladd field through a pipeline and an umbilical. The distance from the onshore production plant at Melkøya to the subsea field is 195 kilometres, which is the longest distance ever to a field development.

    Assignments for Norwegian supplier industry
    A substantial part of the Askeladd Vest project activities will be carried out in Norway.

    The contract for the subsea production facility has been awarded to Aker Solutions and comprises a subsea template and two Christmas trees with associated components. The contract value is estimated at around NOK 460 million. Around 146 man-years will be provided by the supplier in Norway. Fabrication will take place in Sandnessjøen and Egersund, and project management and engineering will take place at Tranby.

    In the summer of 2020, TechnipFMC was awarded a letter of intent for pipelaying and subsea installation services for the Askeladd Vest project. Award of contract will contribute to sustain workplaces for TechnipFMC in Norway, including the Orkanger spool base, where the pipelines will be fabricated before they are reeled onto the installation vessel.

    Pipes for the project have been supplied by the German manufacturer Butting. These pipes have already been manufactured and are stored in Orkanger.

    Nexans has been awarded a letter of intent for fabrication of umbilicals for the project. After contract award, the main activity of assembling umbilicals and loading them onto installation vessels will be performed at Nexans’ plant in Halden. According to the contract Nexans will fabricate fibre-optic cables and power cables at their plant in Rognan. The contract value is estimated at around NOK 100 million and will create around 10 man-years in Norway.

    Licence partners: Equinor Energy AS 36.79% (operator), Petoro AS 30.00%, Total E&P Norge AS 18.40%, Neptune Energy Norge AS 12.00% and Wintershall Dea Norge AS 2.81%.

Другие новости по темам: Equinor, Askeladd Vest development  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 24

15:18 USCG repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:26 Equinor and partners to develop Askeladd Vest
13:23 Humber Freeport to be well established by Autumn 2021
12:39 Contract award for Siem Spearfish
11:43 Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort
11:42 Maritime industry to meet again at 40th edition of Europort
10:57 Samskip drives forward with commitment to sustainable marine biofuels

2021 April 23

18:05 WinGD & CSPI collaborate for X40DF engine
17:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime
17:26 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2020 dividends
17:04 Production capacity of Russian ports to grow by 155.93 million tonnes per year between 2021 and 2023
16:58 Damen delivers Multi Cat to Leask Marine in record time
16:45 Grimaldi christened hybrid ro-ro unit Eco Savona at the port of Savona
16:15 South Florida Container Terminal ready for gateway growth
16:00 Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka
15:51 Port of Antwerp container throughput up by 0.6% to 2.3% TEUs in Q1 2021
15:31 The Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp JV digitize, print, test and deliver a cooling water pipe connector
14:48 35 crab catching ships worth RUB 60 billion to be built in Russia by 2024
14:26 World Maritime University contributes to Second World Ocean Assessment
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk’s block train transports COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from China to UK
13:35 Operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance works
13:02 Lloyd’s Market Association advices underwriters of poised situation in Ukraine
12:57 North Sea Port posts results for Q1 2021
12:14 BC Ferries marks Earth Day with the launch of its sixth battery electric-hybrid vessel
11:33 FESCO and Globus to develop transportation of containerized timber from Siberia and the Far East to China
11:33 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives AiP for its Kamsarmax LNG dual-fuel vessel
10:29 Icebreaker Vladivostok provides assistance at Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos in difficult ice conditions
10:10 ICTSI Ecuador unveils special economic zone at the Port of Guayaquil
10:05 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch expanded with icebreaker Moskva
09:41 Oil prices show a correction increase
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of April 22

2021 April 22

18:05 Xeneta launches public Xeneta Shipping Index for short-term market, unlocking daily rate tracking
18:04 Cargo navigation begins on the Upper Volga
17:53 Genco Shipping & Trading to acquire fuel-efficient Ultramax vessel
17:15 Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up to 3000 metric tons in Q1 2021
16:45 Maersk’s Destination Cargo Management program reduces demurrage and detention exposure by 50%
16:23 Pavel Leonov ferry completed its sea trials on the Ladoga Lake
16:05 Rolls-Royce delivers 16-cylinder version of mtu Series 8000 for the first time
15:41 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2021
15:24 ABS publishes analysis of the greenhouse gas footprint of the leading alternative marine fuels
15:04 Samskip enters into new formal agreement with sustainable cargo initiative GoodShipping
14:48 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Ust-Luga
14:31 Plug and Play launches maritime innovation platform in Antwerp
14:13 ABS Consulting and Verifavia Shipping partner to deliver turnkey IHM solution to maritime industry
13:51 Volgotrans successfully completes e-document flow tests
13:35 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Primorsk
13:12 MPA and SMF step up efforts for maritime workforce transformation
12:34 Rosmorport tests e-Navigation system in the seaport of Sabetta
12:30 DNV awards first merchant vessel SILENT-E notation
12:12 Aker Solutions completes first phase of the Hywind Tampen Construction
11:39 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in NEFTEGAZ 2021
11:17 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent TVT2 service
10:46 Russian Fishery Company starts supplying surimi to the domestic market
10:20 FESCO refinanced its obligations to VTB
09:33 Oil prices decrease as COVID-19 cases grow in India and Japan
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 21
06:57 The first batch of the next generation of electric boats arrives in New York

2021 April 21

18:44 Russian President suggests providing federal infrastructure loans
18:35 MAN Energy Solutions to partner on world’s largest liquid-air energy-storage (LAES) project
18:05 Port of Dampier sets sail with 10-year roadmap