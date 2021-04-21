2021 April 21 14:13

DEME wins first floating offshore wind EPCI contract for the Leucate wind farm

Transmission system operator Réseau de Transport d'Électricité (RTE) has awarded DEME’s French subsidiary SDI an EPCI contract for the export cable that will connect the Leucate Floating Offshore Wind Farm to the power grid, in a consortium with JDR Cables. Once completed, Leucate will be one of the largest offshore floating wind farms in France.

The 30 MW wind farm is currently being developed by Les Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL), a consortium comprising Ocean Winds and Caisse de Dépôts, and is located 16 km off the South East coast of France in the Mediterranean Sea.

The export cable will include a submarine cable and an onshore cable section, connecting into the onshore substation near Le Barcarès. Construction activities are set to start in 2022.

Large-scale commercial wind farms of 250 MW and more are currently in the planning phase. France is targeting floating wind as one of the main sources of clean energy. With plenty of areas of deep water, France is particularly suitable for floating offshore wind developments.



