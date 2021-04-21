2021 April 21 14:18

Volvo Penta is now taking orders on its full Stage V marine engine range

Volvo Penta has received Stage V certifications for Marine use for its D8 and D13 packages. The MBS “Zuiderdiep” becomes the first vessel to be equipped with Volvo Penta’s D13 Stage V marine engines – the first of their type to enter the European market.



In November 2020, Volvo Penta announced the introduction of 8 and 13-liter engine packages that meet the demanding requirements of the new EU Stage V marine for Inland Waterways legislation (IWW). The company offers a range of Stage V certified products – from 210 to 400 hp and up to 300kW marine gensets. This month the first D13 Stage V marine engines were delivered to Dutch company, Lemmen Diesel Engines B.V., who will be responsible for the repowering of the dry cargo vessel, Zuiderdiep. This delivery marks the beginning of Volvo Penta’s Stage V offering with many more deliveries already in the pipeline.



Leveraged the well-proven legacy



Both the D8 and D13 engine ranges comply with the standards by leveraging Volvo Penta’s proven IMO Tier III technology, which uses a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) after-treatment system. After more than 65,000 hours of testing – at Volvo Penta facilities and commercial customer applications – the SCR solution has been adapted for demanding marine conditions. The system is built to cope with high sulfur fuel 1,000 ppm and sustain high backpressure while maintaining engine efficiency and drivability. The SCR package also results in quieter operation, with noise levels reduced by 35 dBA. The SCR unit is of a single-box design and the mixing of the UREA takes place inside the muffler.



“This is a big step in Volvo Penta's sustainability commitments to meeting the most challenging emissions regulations,” explains Jan-Willem Vissers, Director of Marine Commercial Europe. “We’re helping our commercial customers move with the times, comfortably and efficiently. And we’re excited to see the first two engines installed on Zuiderdiep.”



Lemmen: A Volvo Penta specialist



Lemmen is an independent workshop that specializes in repowering and revisions of engines. The company is a Volvo Penta specialist that works closely with Volvo Penta’s Haisma Scheeps & Industriemotoren B.V., who in turn delivered these engines.



“Over the years we have successfully installed many Volvo Penta engines in all kinds of marine applications,” says Gijs Lemmen owner of the company. “The Volvo Penta engines have proven themselves as very reliable and hassle free engines and that’s why we advise the use of Volvo Penta engines.”



Mr. Klink, the owner of Zuiderdiep says: “I received offers from four different engine manufacturers, but the Volvo Penta offer was the most attractive offer in terms of price and total package.”



The delivery consists of two D13 MH 400 hp, at 1800 rpm Stage V certified. The twin installation will be used for a planned repowering of an inland waterway dry cargo vessel at the end of April. The vessel will be 70m long, 9m wide, 3m deep and have a load capacity of 971 tons. This repowering will ensure that the vessel is futureproofed for the next decades of operation and compliant with the latest emission regulations for IWW vessels.



Easy installation, operation, and maintenance



The installation itself has never been easier. Volvo Penta’s SCR solution offers a complete system approach. The units have multiple outlets that make installation flexible, especially useful on repowering projects, like this one, where the efficient use of machine room space has been a top priority.



The whole installation, engine, and after treatment are, monitored through one display per engine at the bridge of the vessel. The solution is optimized for ease of installation, operation, maintenance, and service.



