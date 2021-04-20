2021 April 20 15:05

Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region

The port of Vysotsk (Leningrad Region) has announced the end of icebreaker assistance period in the water area of the port and at the approaches to it from 00:00 (Moscow time) of 20 April 2021. The Order has been signed by the Harbour Master Aleksandr Surikov.

Ice restrictions have been lifted as well for small-size ships, leisure crafts and sport sail ships.

Icebreaker assistance period at the port of Vysotsk began on 11 January 2020.