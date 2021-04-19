2021 April 19 10:50

Freeport of Riga took part in international logistics exhibition “TRANSRUSSIA”

From April 12 to 14, the Freeport of Riga Authority participated in the international freight transportation and logistics exhibition “TRANSRUSSIA 2021” in Moscow. The annual exhibition is the largest event in the transport and logistics industry in Russia, as well as one of the largest industry forums in the entire Eurasian space, bringing together more than 200 companies from 22 countries this year.

The Freeport of Riga Authority in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, SJSC “Latvijas Dzelzceļš”, the Freeport of Ventspils and Liepāja SEZ Authority, represented Latvian port and transport companies in a joint stand under a single brand VIALAT. The Latvian transport sector was also represented by several private companies – freight forwarders and warehousing companies, including the Freeport of Riga company SIA “TFS Trans”.

Despite the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition has been very well attended this year, bringing together a large number of participants - both Russian-based and foreign companies. This year, VIALAT stand has been frequently visited; and a wide range of trade and freight companies, interested in, among other things, the possibilities of containerized groupage, agricultural bulk cargo transportation through the Freeport of Riga and warehouses for storage of such cargo, expressed their interest in the opportunities, provided by the Freeport of Riga.

The Freeport of Riga company SIA “TFS Trans”, which participated in the exhibition with a separate stand, commented on its participation in “TRANSRUSSIA 2021” as a very productive one - during the exhibition more than 20 potential transit transportation projects in various product segments, such as technical equipment, textiles, perfumery, and other cargo, have been attracted.