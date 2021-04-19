2021 April 19 09:45

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2021 rose by 3.6% YoY

In January-March 2021, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 3.48 million tonnes of cargo (+3.6%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 16.8% to 348,094 tonnes, container throughput climbed by 5.9% to 125,073 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers climbed by 2.4% to 153,289 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 79.4% to 374,498 people.



The number of ship calls climbed by 0.1% to 1,657 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.