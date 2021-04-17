2021 April 17 13:19

Silverstream Technologies and Shell successfully complete trials of the Silverstream® System onboard the LNG carrier Methane Patricia Camila

Retrofit of air lubrication technology achieves verified performance of 6.6% net savings during initial testing



Clean technology company Silverstream Technologies says that its pioneering air lubrication system, the Silverstream® System, has delivered significant fuel and emissions savings during testing on the Shell-chartered 170,000 cbm LNG carrier Methane Patricia Camila.



Following operational testing of the retrofitted technology, Silverstream and Shell’s engineers demonstrated 6.6% net savings generated by the Silverstream® System. The technology was tested at various vessel speeds during the Methane Patricia Camila’s normal operations, to calculate fuel and emissions savings.



The Silverstream® System enables fuel and emissions efficiencies through its unique design. The innovative technology produces a thin layer of microbubbles along the full flat bottom of the vessel, reducing frictional resistance between the water and the hull.



The System was successfully retrofitted on the 2010-built LNGC during its October 2020 planned dry docking at the Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Shipyard in Singapore.



The project was installed within the planned dry docking period, and was delivered on budget. From design through to installation the System was reviewed and approved by ABS in accordance with their guidance note for Air Lubrication Technology.



Commenting on the announcement, Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said: “It is great to announce that retrofitting the Silverstream® System onboard the Methane Patricia Camila has already had a significant positive impact on fuel consumption and emissions, with 6.6% savings verified during initial testing. We’d like to thank our colleagues and partners at Shell for their confidence in our technology, and also for their vision and commitment to pioneer proven clean technologies within shipping.



“Shipping requires solutions to solve the decarbonisation challenge today. With fuel bills only set to rise in the future, owners need to invest in fuel-agnostic technologies that are proven to save costs and emissions, without impacting the flexibility or profitability of the vessel. We are proud of the role that our technology can play to solve this challenge.”