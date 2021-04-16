  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 16 14:25

    New rail cargo volumes to and from Stockholm Norvik Port

    From 12th April the short sea hauls shipping company Containerships, in collaboration with Green Cargo, is operating services every week between southern Sweden and Stockholm Norvik Port. The cargo was previously transported as road haulage but has now switched to this more environmentally friendly rail transport solution, according to the company's release.

    The cargo originates in Spain, Portugal and the UK and the goods are bound for Sweden’s largest consumer area, the Stockholm region. These services connect Spain, Portugal and the UK with Stockholm for exchange of both imports and exports between the countries.

    The new intermodal connections that have started to operate extend the current sea haul SCANBALTIC services that Containerships operates from Iberia and the UK to southern Sweden. This combines intermodal transportation solutions to provide a more sustainable way to connect Spain, Portugal and the UK to Stockholm.

    Stockholm Norvik Port is a modern port with an infrastructure to meet market demands for increased frequency and capacity on the railway network. The industrial branch line is 4400 metres in length and links Stockholm Norvik to Sweden’s entire national railway network.

    The container terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port is run by Hutchison Ports, one of the biggest terminal operators in the world, with 52 ports in 27 countries. Ports of Stockholm owns and runs the railway branch line and in partnership with Green Cargo offers nationwide rail transport solutions.

Другие новости по темам: Containerships, Stockholm Norvik Port, Green Cargo  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 16

18:00 New multi-regional manual for response to maritime pollution incidents gets jointly published by HELCOM and its partners
17:38 ESPO welcomes Port of Durrës as observer member
17:14 Rosatom estimates demand for tankers and bulkers needed under Arctic project till 2028 at 40 units
16:01 Baltic countries benefit from EMSA’s regional RPAS service for enhanced maritime surveillance
15:03 GPA’s March container trade leaps 48 percent
14:49 Baltic Ports Organization’s Digitalization Managers Group held online meeting
14:25 New rail cargo volumes to and from Stockholm Norvik Port
14:06 Navigation season 2021 opens in Saint-Petersburg
13:12 GTT upgrades its NO96 technology to further reduce the guaranteed Boil Off Rate
12:40 IMO asked to include industry standard on in-water cleaning in its on-going work
12:05 Valenciaport traffic up in March 2021
11:47 Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports declined 5.9% in Q1’2021
11:26 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its throughput by 9% in 3M’2021
11:05 The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Venus” delivered in Ancona
10:34 Rosterminalugol’s coal exports in 3M’21 totaled 6.05 million tonnes
10:12 Crowley begins use of biofuel to power tug Veteran
09:50 Finnish Government proposes amendments to Water Traffic Act
09:27 Oil prices are slightly up
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 15

2021 April 15

18:45 The UAE aims to attain the No. 1 status in Global Food Security Index by 2051
17:58 Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia to be completed in June
17:35 Tidewater chooses Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ technologies for renewable diesel production
16:57 Black Sea Fleet ships go to sea as part of a control check during the winter training period
16:40 Flex LNG and Cheniere enter into time charter party agreements
16:09 Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift launch Jumbo-SAL-Alliance
15:44 Wärtsilä caps record-breaking year with scrubber order at Japan Marine United shipyard
15:32 ViaSea Shipping AS based in Norway launches its branch office in Gdynia
15:14 DNV awards world-first Smart notation to CMHI’s offshore rig
15:08 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
14:57 The company of the Riga Port produces world-class aluminum high-speed boats
14:36 Servicing Capesize vessels in the port of Riga facilitates access to new cargo and distant markets
14:31 Trafigura to co-sponsor development of MAN Energy Solutions ammonia engine
14:14 NextDecade and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America sign ESA for carbon capture at Rio Grande LNG project in Texas
13:53 BHP, Oldendorff and GoodFuels successfully complete first trial with biofuel supplied in Singapore
13:35 Sparta III delivered cargo for construction of airfield in Arctic
13:13 UECC floats first of three LNG battery hybrid PCTCs
12:59 Cargo transit potential of Northern Sea Route estimated at several million tonnes per year
12:30 Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 15% in 3M’21
12:11 DEME Offshore and Penta-Ocean establish JV to develop Japan’s offshore wind industry
11:41 Panama Canal Authority postpones planned price hike following calls from shipping industry
11:29 Atomflot estimates technical readiness of icebreaker Sibir at 88%
11:07 Georgia Ports Authority orders 28 Konecranes container cranes as larger ship traffic grows
10:34 BHP, Oldendorff and GoodFuels successfully complete first trial with biofuel supplied in Singapore
10:17 Traffic along the Northern Sea Route may become year-round in the near future – Vladimir Putin
10:16 Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam readies HNLMS Evertsen for voyage to Japan
09:52 Advanced technologies for HES waterproofing, repair and corrosion protection to be discussed at online webinar on April 27
09:33 Oil prices start decreasing after a period of growth
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 14

2021 April 14

18:14 Stockholm Exergi orders Agilon automated warehouse solution from Konecranes
17:41 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y
17:41 Alblasserdam’s Container Transferium gets ready for further growth
17:12 ABS publishes guidance on shipping power and propulsion decarbonization technologies
16:53 Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2021 rose by 47% Y-o-Y
16:30 The Korean Register publishes technical report for ammonia fueled ships supporting the commercial adoption of ammonia as ship fuel
16:14 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
15:56 Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2021 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
15:32 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
14:47 Omsk River Port to arrange pilot voyage for grain exports to China by Irtysh river this year
14:25 ABS joins SOFC4Maritime fuel cell development JDP
13:43 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Nikolai Leonov built for Alfa LLC