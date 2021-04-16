2021 April 16 14:25

New rail cargo volumes to and from Stockholm Norvik Port

From 12th April the short sea hauls shipping company Containerships, in collaboration with Green Cargo, is operating services every week between southern Sweden and Stockholm Norvik Port. The cargo was previously transported as road haulage but has now switched to this more environmentally friendly rail transport solution, according to the company's release.

The cargo originates in Spain, Portugal and the UK and the goods are bound for Sweden’s largest consumer area, the Stockholm region. These services connect Spain, Portugal and the UK with Stockholm for exchange of both imports and exports between the countries.

The new intermodal connections that have started to operate extend the current sea haul SCANBALTIC services that Containerships operates from Iberia and the UK to southern Sweden. This combines intermodal transportation solutions to provide a more sustainable way to connect Spain, Portugal and the UK to Stockholm.

Stockholm Norvik Port is a modern port with an infrastructure to meet market demands for increased frequency and capacity on the railway network. The industrial branch line is 4400 metres in length and links Stockholm Norvik to Sweden’s entire national railway network.



The container terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port is run by Hutchison Ports, one of the biggest terminal operators in the world, with 52 ports in 27 countries. Ports of Stockholm owns and runs the railway branch line and in partnership with Green Cargo offers nationwide rail transport solutions.