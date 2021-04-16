2021 April 16 11:26

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its throughput by 9% in 3M’2021

Imag source: Tuapse Sea Commercial Port

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port says its throughput in January-March 2021 totaled 4.6 million tonnes, up 9%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 1.9 million tonnes (+7.3%), liquid bulk cargo – 2.7 million tonnes (+10%).



In the reported period, turnover of ferrous metal grew by 52% to 0.8 million tonnes which should be attributed to the increase in handling of slabs to 0.7 million tonnes and handling of 54,000 tonnes of steel coils (over 3-fold growth, year-on-year).



Coal exports remained flat, year-on-year, at 0.8 million tonnes, handling of grain fell by 32% to 0.3 million tonnes.

The beginning of the year saw further growth of fruit and vegetables handing at the company’s Rо-Rо terminal – by 30%, year-on-year, to 62,000 tonnes.

Exports, the bulk of TSCP cargo flow, totaled 4.5 million tonnes, transshipment of import and coastal trade cargo grew to 0.1 million tonnes accounting for 2% of the total throughput.

Between January and March 2021, TSCP handled 237 cargo ships (109 dry cargo carriers and 128 oil tankers) and 30,123 railcars.



Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TCSP Group) is the major terminal operator at the Port of Tuapse, one of Russia’s largest ports. The fleet of TCSP’s cargo handling equipment numbers 27 portal cranes with capacity of 10 to 124 tonnes, 65 loaders and bulldozers. In 2020, the company handled 14.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 6%, year-on-year.

