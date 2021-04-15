2021 April 15 15:32

ViaSea Shipping AS based in Norway launches its branch office in Gdynia

Image source: Port of Gdynia Authority

ViaSea Shipping AS based in Norway launches its branch office in Gdynia, Port of Gdynia Authority says in a press release. Thus a new shipping connection between Gdynia and Oslo-Klaipeda will be established. This will be another line connecting Gdynia with the Baltic countries.

Viasea Shipping expands its operations and already in March opens new offices in Gdynia and Klaipeda (Lithuania) and in January opened an office in Moss (Great Britain). They are also based in Rotterdam (Netherlands). Connections on the Baltic Sea will be operated 100% by Viasea.

The new line with direct calls at BCT - the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia - will be operated on a weekly basis from 19 March by a Greetje unit.

Viasea is a fast-growing Norwegian shortsea operator, offering fast and reliable door-to-door solutions in Northern Europe.

“Reliable shortsea services from Gdynia / Klaipeda to Norway is a very important service for export from the northern part of Europe. Opening our own branches in Gdynia / Klaipeda will allow us to take good care of our existing customers, as well as expand our business and strengthen our position in this area,” says Managing Director of Viasea Shipping, Morten Pettersen.

The ports will be served by Viasea on the following schedule - Gdynia BCT (Friday/Saturday) - Oslo (Monday) - Klaipeda (Thursday) - Gdynia BCT (Friday).

“I am looking forward to joining the Viasea team and supporting our existing customers. I am optimistic about the further development of the shortsea and feeder industry together with the company's team,” says Leszek Lange.

Sea transport is a more environmentally friendly alternative compared to road transport and has also proven to be more cost-effective. Using companies involved in the comprehensive transport of goods around Europe is a solution that is beneficial not only in financial terms, but also in terms of safety. Seaways, along with airways, provide a high level of safety. Maritime shipments are subject to strict regulations, the cargo must always be properly prepared and secured for the time of sailing and staying in port.

“The increased interest of Port of Gdynia business partners is related to the consistently implemented Development Strategy. Increases in cargo handling, ongoing investments and high quality of services at terminals are noticed by contractors who see the potential in our port,” comments Adam Meller, President of the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A.

The Port of Gdynia is developing a network of connections with Baltic countries and a short sea shipping network.

In container handling, the Port of Gdynia maintains an upward trend in the first quarter of 2021. Cargo handling is growing despite the pandemic and economic slowdown. In January - February 2021, 153898 TEUs were handled, which compared to the result of the same period in 2020 - 140067 TEU - is an increase of 9.9% in container handling.

The steadily increasing results lend credence to the legitimacy of the expansion of the Port of Gdynia with a deep-water container terminal, by going out to sea.