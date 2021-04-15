2021 April 15 15:14

DNV awards world-first Smart notation to CMHI’s offshore rig

A semi-submersible drilling platform from China Merchant Heavy Industry (CMHI), SHEN LAN TAN SUO, has become the world’s first offshore unit to receive DNV’s Smart notation compliance certificate, according to the company's release. The voluntary Smart vessel notation from DNV, provides a framework for assessing and visualizing digital vessel features and shows that a vessel is utilizing enhancements that improve operations, efficiency, and reduced environmental impacts.



DNV Maritime’s Regional Manager for Greater China, Norbert Kray, presented DNV’s Smart notation compliance certificate for the CM-SD1000 medium and deep-water drilling rig to Mei Xianzhi, General Manager of China Merchant Heavy Industry (Jiangsu), in a ceremony held at DNV’s regional headquarters in Shanghai on 10 March 2021.



The Smart notation demonstrates that the data collection infrastructure of SHEN LAN TAN SUO, and its ability to ensure reliable and safe data collection from multiple systems onboard has been subject to quality assurance from an independent third party. The rig has also been awarded the qualifiers D-INF(P) for data-driven verification processes, and EEN, which recognizes solutions that provide improved energyefficiency and reduced harmful emissions, focusing on technologies that are considered cost, energy and emission-efficient for the operation of the vessel.



About SHEN LAN TAN SUO

The CM-SD1000 platform uses the R6 mooring system, with a maximum of 12 mooring points and an ultra-high strength anchor chain. It can be quickly laid in up to 800 meters of water and adapt to global sea operations. The platform utilizes an integrated multi-functional drilling system, which can improve the efficiency of conventional drilling equipment by nearly 30%. It is also equipped with a new independently developed intelligent operation and maintenance system, which can collect data on the operating status of the rig in real-time.



DNV Maritime’s Regional Manager for Greater China, Norbert Kray, presents the Smart notation compliance certificate to Mei Xianzhi, General Manager of China Merchant Heavy Industry (Jiangsu).



About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.