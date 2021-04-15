2021 April 15 09:52

Advanced technologies for HES waterproofing, repair and corrosion protection to be discussed at online webinar on April 27

IAA PortNews launches a new series of webinars on hydraulic engineering

PortNews Media Group launches a new series of webinars dedicated to various aspects of construction and repair works at hydraulic engineering facilities. “Advanced technologies for HES waterproofing, repair and corrosion protection” is the topic of the first webinar slated for April 27, 2021. It will be held via Zoom starting at 11:00, Moscow time. Preliminary registration is needed.

Yevgeny Pomazkin, Chief Quality Officer, Penetron-Russia, will speak at the webinar with Tatyana Ilyina, Chief Editor of PortNews’ Hydrotechnica journal acting as a moderator.

The participants can join via the link provided after registration with the opportunity to ask questions and take part in the discussion.

Full name, position, company/organization, phone number and e-mail are to be sent to av@portnews.ru for the registration which is free of charge.

Penetron is a breakthrough technology that changed the approach to protection and repair of concrete structures.