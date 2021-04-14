2021 April 14 18:14

Stockholm Exergi orders Agilon automated warehouse solution from Konecranes

The Stockholm-based energy company Stockholm Exergi has ordered a Konecranes Agilon, an automatic material handling solution, for its central warehouse Värtaverket. The order was booked during the first quarter of 2021, according to the company's release.

Agilon is Konecranes' solution for automated material handling which gives customers broad insight into, and quick access to, their materials. The system will help Stockholm Exergi to have access to materials around the clock in an energy-efficient and fully traceable way.

The delivery will take place in the spring of 2021 and includes a full service agreement on the system with the possibility of Agilon Global Technical Support (GTS) that provides 24/7 problem solving and troubleshooting.

