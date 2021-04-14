2021 April 14 10:43

FESCO completed first intermodal transportation of containerized fish products from Russia to Germany

FESCO Transportation Group says it has completed the first intermodal transportation of fish products in reefers from Vladivostok to Germany via the Trans-Siberian Railway and the port of St. Petersburg.

A regular train consisting of forty-nine 40FT reefers loaded with Pollock fillets and minced Pollock departed from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg. Then the cargo was loaded onto a vessel and arrived at Bremerhaven on 12 April.

The total transit time was 33 days which is two times faster than the transportation via the Suez Canal. The new transportation scheme will enable the Russian manufacturers to extend their trade and deliver to the European countries.

As this new logistics solution has been just introduced, the transportation documents were processed under special control and with the assistance of Rosselkhoznadzor and the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo).

Within the Group, Dalreftrans handles the transportation of temperature-sensitive cargo. Dalreftrans is the only player in the refrigerated transportation market that has its own fleet: about 2000 refrigerated containers and 300 specialized platforms.